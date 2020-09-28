Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Bars in Kenya will re-open on September 29, 2020 in eased COVID-19 measures.

Capital Health

Kenya re-opens bars in eased COVID-19 measures

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 28- President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday allowed bars to resume operations as part of measures to re-open the economy that slowed since March when the first COVID-19 case detected in the country.

They have remained closed since then, just as schools and all institutions of higher learning.

But on Monday, President Kenyatta said public health officials had assessed the situation and advised a phased re-opening of the bars which will be allowed to operate until 10 from Tuesday.

“You can now go and drink alcohol,” President Kenyatta said at the end of a COVID-19 National Conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

He however, warned that Kenyans must continue to observe social distancing measures so as to keep away from the virus that had killed 700 people and infected 38,000 others by September 28.

Restaurants and bar owners can breathe a sigh of relief, after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted a ban on the sale of alcoholic drinks, speaking life to some of the facilities that have remained closed for 6 months on Monday.

The President however said the facilities will be closing at 10 pm, one hour before the dusk to dawn curfew begins, which end at 4 am. The curfew was extended for another 60 days.

The sector employs thousands of Kenyans across the country who are now expected to resume work starting Tuesday- though under strict adherence of COVID-19 protocols that include social distancing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As an affirmation that the enemy is within our borders, we continue to record new infections every day. In that regard, we must continue adhering to the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health,” the President said.

And he extended the night curfew to start from 11pm so as to allow bars and other businesses sufficient operations time.

The president said the decision to ease the containment measures was a result of a remarkable improvement in the country’s infection rate of 4.4 per cent.

The World Health Organisation recommends that for a country to re-open, it should have a sustained infection rate of 5 percent for two weeks.

Kenya has been recording less than 200 cases on average since August, down from the initial high of over 1,000 daily.

The President further reviewed the number of guests attending funerals and weddings from 100 to 200.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Global coronavirus death toll passes one million

Paris, France, Sep 27 – More than one million people have died from coronavirus, according to an AFP toll, marking a grim milestone in...

42 mins ago

Capital Health

Churches to host a third of auditorium capacities as wedding, funeral caps doubled

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – The number of persons allowed to attend weddings and funerals has been raised from the current 100 to 200...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Nationwide curfew reduced to 5 hours in eased COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – The nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed in March to curb the spread of coronavirus will now commence at 11pm effective...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

President Kenyatta Presides Over COVID-19 Conference Ahead Of New Measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – A national conference on COVID-19 kicked off in the capital, Nairobi Monday, presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Walukhe and Wakhungu freed on bond pending appeal hearing

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – The High Court has given a temporary reprieve to Sirisia MP John Walukhe and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu who...

7 hours ago

Kenya

One dead in accident involving National Assembly Deputy Speaker Cheboi

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 28- National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi was on Sunday evening involved in a road crash that left a bodaboda rider...

7 hours ago

World

Bombshell report claims Trump avoided taxes for years

Washington, United States, Sep 27 – US President Donald Trump on Sunday faced allegations that he paid little or no federal income tax for...

10 hours ago

Capital Health

KNH workers down tools over delayed salary review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Kenyatta National Hospital Workers went on strike Monday over a delayed pay increase, and vowed that they will not...

10 hours ago