Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman addressing a press conference during a tour of Homa Bay county on September 3, 2020.

Capital Health

Kenya optimistic of flattening COVID-19 curve as 212 new cases detected

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3 – Kenya’s Health Ministry exuded confidence of flattening the COVID-19 curve Thursday, despite slowed testing capacity due to lack of reagents.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe had told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that lack of the reagents was hampering the country’s testing capacity, in what he blamed on an embargo by the US government due to the health crisis they are also facing with the highest infection in the world.

Kagwe said public health officials had resorted to manual testing, explaining why the sample size had reduced since last month.

But on Thursday, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Rashid Aman, said the ministry was confident that the curve will be flattened, and urged the public to adhere strictly to measures.

“From a sample size of 3,937, tested in the last 24 hours, 212 people have tested positive, bringing to 34,705 the number of confirmed positive cases,” Dr Aman said, on a tour of Homa Bay where he inspected the county’s preparedness in handling the pandemic.

He announced four new fatalities raising deaths in the country so far to 585.

But he also had good news, about 195 patients who had recovered from the virus, among them 141 who had been placed under the home-based care.

The pandemic broke out in the county in mid March, leading to tough restrictions including a night curfew, closure of schools and bars as well as a ban on large gatherings which remains in force.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

KEMSA board and procurement boss throw Manjari under the bus

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – Dr. Jonah Manjari who was suspended as Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) is an...

24 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya listed alongside 9 countries open for tourism and business travel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3- Forbes Magazine has listed Kenya among 9 countries open for both tourism and business travel, citing ‘fairly good’ COVID-19 trend....

33 mins ago

Kenya

Governors threaten to shut county operations over revenue stalemate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3 – The Council of Governors has threatened to shut county operations if the revenue share formula stand-off will not have...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Court orders Brookhouse parents to pay full virtual learning fees in landmark ruling

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3- The High Court has ordered Brookhouse School parents to pay full virtual learning fees for their children, in a landmark...

2 hours ago

Kenya

DCI arrests 5 conmen impersonating NIS and military officers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – A day after two men were arrested for trying to extort an MP while impersonating as detectives, five others...

4 hours ago

Kenya

How DCI imposters summoned an MP in fake probe

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – An attempt by two conmen, posing as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), to defraud a Member...

5 hours ago

Kenya

CS Kobia to chair Commonwealth Secretariat meeting on COVID-19 effects on gender equality

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – The Commonwealth Secretariat was on Thursday set to hold a special meeting of ministers for gender and women’s affairs...

7 hours ago

Fifth Estate

All you need to know about Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a disorder that affects over 10% of women of reproductive age. Its exact cause is unknown, but it causes...

7 hours ago