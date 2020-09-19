Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. /MOH.

Capital Health

Kenya confirms 105 new COVID-19 cases, 68 recoveries

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 105 new COVID-19 cases from 2,868 samples tested, raising infections so far to 36, 829.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said two of them were foreigners.

No new deaths were reported since Thursday, he said.

He said 68 patients had been discharged after recovering from COVID-19, including 38 from the home-based care program. 23,777 patients so far recovered from the disease in Kenya.

The cases, he said, were distributed across the counties of Nairobi (33) Busia (15) Mombasa (9) Bungoma (8) Kiambu (4) Nakuru (4) Bomet (4) Garissa (4) Taita Taveta (4) Kajiado (3) Kakamega (3) Kisumu (3) Machakos (2) Meru (2) Kitui (2) Trans Nzoia (2) Murang’a (1) Nyeri (1) and Laikipia (1).

Government sources said Kenya is set to fully re-open following the decline in COVID-19 cases since August.

A major announcement was expected from President Uhuru Kenyatta later September.

Advertisement

