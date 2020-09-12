Kenya Arrests Man Impersonating Sudanese Army General

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – A man impersonating a Sudanese military General has been arrested in Kenya.

The man identified as Arafat Ikimu alias Rashid Koweh Bin Omar was arrested by Serious Crimes detectives of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

DCI director George Kinoti said he was arrested Westlands, and will be charged on Monday.

“He is in our custody pending arraignment with charges of Personation and Obtaining by False Pretences being preferred,” Kinoti said.

According to police, the suspect has been targeting unsuspecting high-ranking women and luring them into non-existent deals worth millions.

Among his victims, DCI says, is a female director who lost Sh million to the suspect.

“The suspect has been targeting unsuspecting high ranking females within the country and in the course of their interactions lures them into non-existent deals thereby defrauding them millions of shillings,” he said.