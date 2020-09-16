Kenya and Morocco to represent Africa in UNWTO

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – Kenya and Morocco have been appointed by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation to represent the Africa Technical Committee on Tourism Online Education.

The two countries were appointed during the organization’s executive council in Georgia ‘s capital city, Tbilisi which hosted 170 delegates from 24 countries.

The 112th executive council is being chaired by Kenya’s Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and is aimed at giving insights on the solutions that will shape the future of tourism towards innovation and sustainability.

In his remarks, Balala urged Tourism stakeholders to seize the opportunity created by the pandemic to enhance the use of innovation and technology in health and safety in order to rebuild consumer trust and confidence during travel

“Every pandemic brings with it both threats and opportunities, let us take this opportunity to enhance the use of innovation and technology in health and safety. We must sell a better safe experience, in order to rebuild consumer trust and confidence during travel,” Balala tweeted.

He lauded all delegates for attending the conference, saying it’s a great statement of confidence that tourism and travel is rebounding in the new normal under the global health and safety protocols.

“I express my personal gratitude to all distinguished Executive Council members and delegates for traveling out of their countries to attend this meeting despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.