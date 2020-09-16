Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The two countries were appointed during the organization’s executive council in Georgia ‘s capital city, Tbilisi which hosted 170 delegates from 24 countries/Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife

business

Kenya and Morocco to represent Africa in UNWTO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – Kenya and Morocco have been appointed by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation to represent the Africa Technical Committee on Tourism Online Education.

The two countries were appointed during the organization’s executive council in Georgia ‘s capital city, Tbilisi which hosted 170 delegates from 24 countries.

The 112th executive council is being chaired by Kenya’s Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and is aimed at giving insights on the solutions that will shape the future of tourism towards innovation and sustainability.

In his remarks, Balala urged Tourism stakeholders to seize the opportunity created by the pandemic to enhance the use of innovation and technology in health and safety in order to rebuild consumer trust and confidence during travel

“Every pandemic brings with it both threats and opportunities, let us take this opportunity to enhance the use of innovation and technology in health and safety. We must sell a better safe experience, in order to rebuild consumer trust and confidence during travel,” Balala tweeted.

He lauded all delegates for attending the conference, saying it’s a great statement of confidence that tourism and travel is rebounding in the new normal under the global health and safety protocols.

“I express my personal gratitude to all distinguished Executive Council members and delegates for traveling out of their countries to attend this meeting despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

Suspected armed robber commits suicide to evade arrest in Kapseret

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – A suspected armed robber in Kapseret sub-county, Uasin Gishu, is reported to have committed suicide on Wednesday to evade...

44 mins ago

business

Tanzania lifts ban on Kenyan flights as quarantine requirement reversed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Tanzania’s civil aviation agency has lifted a suspension on Kenyan aviation operators after the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA)...

60 mins ago

World

Yoshihide Suga named Japan’s new prime minister

Tokyo, Japan, Sep 16 – Yoshihide Suga became Japan’s new prime minister on Wednesday, with the former chief cabinet secretary expected to stick closely...

3 hours ago

World

Dockside dealings: smuggling, bribery and tax evasion at Beirut port

Beirut, Lebanon, Sep 16 – The huge explosion at Beirut’s port last month laid bare a dockside institution riddled with graft which critics say...

3 hours ago

Africa

South Africa’s ANC to refund state for flight to Zimbabwe

Johannesburg, South Africa, Sep 16 – South Africa’s ruling ANC vowed Tuesday to reimburse government for use of an airforce jet that flew its officials...

3 hours ago

World

Mexico holds symbolic raffle for unwanted presidential jet

Mexico City, Mexico, Sep 16 – Mexico held a symbolic raffle Tuesday for a luxury presidential jet that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador calls...

3 hours ago

World

Israeli jets bomb Gaza after rocket fire

Ashdod, Israel, Sep 16 – Israel bombed Gaza on Wednesday morning after rocket fire from the territory coinciding with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s signing...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

India’s coronavirus cases pass 5 million

New Delhi, India, Sep 16 – India’s total coronavirus cases passed five million on Wednesday, health ministry data showed, as the pandemic extends its...

4 hours ago