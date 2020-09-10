Kazi Mtaani providing essential social protection for hard-hit urban informal settlement workers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Timely government intervention has silently been pumping in more than Kshs 1.5 billion to thousands of economically hard-hit youth in the informal urban settlements monthly, perhaps helping stem a social, economic catastrophe.

Unknown to many, the Kazi Mtaani concept championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta has seen over 280,000 youths from the urban informal settlements working on various public works as part of an elaborate social protection program aimed at providing money to meet basic needs, drive a sense of purpose among youth, and help them to create a bond with service to their communities.

Designed as an innovative social protection scheme, Kazi Mtaani focuses on delivery of wages while promoting labor intensive approaches to existing project portfolios in all counties. Pumping in of Kshs 1.5billion worth of liquidity to the most vulnerable is no mean feat as it has a positive multiplier effect at the grass root level.

See, youth economic unrest the world over provides an existential threat that if unchecked can easily boil over as was witnessed just a few years ago with the Arab Spring series of events. The sense of not being heard and a general lack of opportunities, socio-economic and otherwise, can often create latent restlessness which if improperly harnessed can drive expressions of discontent into significant political and security events.

Looking back, no one could have foreseen that Kenya’s announcement of its first COVID-19 case in March of this year, would lead to the economic crisis that is now playing out all over the country. Still, alongside the consideration of the public health measures that were needed, was a discussion on potential impacts to the economy. Locally, the just in time responses by the government, including a number of social protection programs, undoubtedly provided an avenue to manage potential socio-economic impacts of the containment strategies that were on the table.

In just a matter of days, a cabinet subcommittee appointed by President Kenyatta was busy at work seeking avenues to alleviate the plight of Kenyans who were forecasted to face the brunt of this pandemic. They evaluated several interventions that would be critical in cushioning various vulnerable groups against the projected contraction of the economy. One of the rapid response initiatives considered then, that was subsequently rolled out, is the National Hygiene Program (NHP), dubbed Kazi Mtaani, which aims to restore local economic activity within informal settlements while providing cleaner environments for persons living in the informal settlements. Kazi Mtaani was rolled out at the end of April 2020 as a social protection and local economic recovery activity that would utilize extended public works project (EPWPs) to provide social relief by providing jobs and facilitating hygiene interventions to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic in informal urban settlements.

Then, as now, the government was clear that failure to engage in social economic interventions for vulnerable persons in the informal settlements would be counterproductive to the national COVID-19 containment efforts. With limited budgetary resources then, Phase 1 of NHP program delivered wages for 31,689 informal settlement dwellers from counties that had the first registered instances of COVID-19 and that were hard hit by the cessation of movement policies. Over the subsequent two months from the launch in April 2020, youth workers engaged in the program were provided with daily work that allowed them to meet their basic economic needs and ensure community adherence to covid-19 containment measures.

A review of Phase 1 of the Kazi Mtaani project and its impact, provided a platform for President Kenyatta to expand the project almost tenfold with a Kshs 10billion budget outlay and capacity to absorb nearly 280,000 workers at the start of the second phase in July 2020.

While the first pilot phase of Kazi Mtaani project 2020, funded by the National Government and supported by the World Bank to a tune of Ksh.740 million, covered selected informal settlements in the eight counties of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kisumu, Kilifi, Kwale, and Mandera, the second phase now covers all 47 counties.

In Phase Two, the youth are engaged in the same work as those in Phase 1 as well as other works of a permanent nature that are supposed to impact communities. Some of the projects being undertaken in this phase include creation of access roads within informal settlements, the paving of streets using cobblestones, preparation of stabilized soil blocks for the construction of classrooms, painting and repair of public facilities and public toilets as well as planting and growing of trees. Some cohorts are also engaging in urban agriculture.

By far, the program has served the country very well as a COVID-19 response platform and has helped address challenges relating to the twin objective of putting food on the table of youths who had lost their livelihoods as a result of the pandemic as well as improving health and sanitation in informal settlements.

Kazi Mtaani is really innovative because it focuses on delivery of wages while promoting labor intensive approaches to existing project portfolios across various counties. The ripple effect of such a social protection mechanism has helped deliver food to families that would otherwise be hunger stricken and tamed instances of opportunistic crimes arising from the need to meet daily living costs among youth with no labor opportunities at their disposal.

In the second phase, and borrowing learnings from the first phase, the support of the private sector has been invaluable. For example, Safaricom PLC graciously supported the program by providing a bulk payment solution allowing the workers of Kazi Mtaani to conveniently receive their pay via M-Pesa. This support further came with a waiver of Safaricom Fuliza obligations for Kazi Mtaani workers meaning that the workers would receive their pay in full.

It is also instructive to note that, to ensure transparency and accountability, Phase Two workers were enrolled through a Kazi Mtaani App that facilitates daily clocking in and out of workers. This was to avoid situations where some of the youth were registered and not showing up for work or engaging in double registration. Teething problems such as prompt payments continue to be addressed largely due to data mismatch. Still, the second cycle of payments had a 96% success rate, improved by a further 4% from the previously noted 92% success rate in for the first payment cycle.

Majority of the problems with payments emanate from data mismatch. Some workers provided numbers which do not match their ID numbers, while others have inactive phone numbers, or unregistered lines on M-Pesa. All these challenges continue to be handled through clearly established claims processes that are managed by County Implementation Committees who are in touch with the workers on a daily basis.

In my view, Kazi Mtaani has been a game changer for thousands of families across the country.

Certainly, the primary objective of the Kazi Mtaani program is economic relief for workers whose prospects for daily or casual work has been disrupted by the containment policies put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 has been achieved. Indeed, we have seen many Kenyans for whose livelihoods were disrupted by the pandemic access employment opportunities and crime rates reduce. This benefit cannot be overlooked as is it essential to the resilience of informal settlement dwellers during this time and after.

The author is the Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development