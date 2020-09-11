Karen hospital seeking orders to discharge abandoned patient with Sh23 million bill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 11- The Karen Hospital on Friday moved to court seeking permission to discharge a High Dependency Unit (HDU) patient who has incurred a bill of Sh23.7million.

Under a certificate of urgency, the Hospital urged the court to allow it allowed to discharge the woman who gave birth through elective Caesarian Section but developed serious complications. She was later abandoned by her family.

Alternatively, the health institution wants to be given the green light to refer the patient to the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The patient was admitted on February 2019 after attending the Antenatal clinic but developed spinal anesthesia as result of the operation, court documents state.

Through Njoroge Kimani and Co Advocates, Justice James Makau who has certified the case as urgent heard that the patient has been at the HDU for post-operation management.

As a result, the hospital argued that her bill skyrocketed “because of the airway maintenance and physiotherapy she continues to get for recurrent chest infections.”

Through the advice of its Medical Advisory Committee, the Hospital resolved it would be cost effective for the patient to be placed on home-based care in consultation with the family.

As a highly standard health care institution with high cost of medical services which the patient is unable to meet, Karen Hospital “prays that the application is allowed.”

“With a hospital bill too high for the patient or family to pay the applicant is undergoing financial constraints and is not able to sustain the patient in its facility,” Justice Makau heard.

The case is due for hearing on Monday.