Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior CS Fred Matiangi (far right) accompanied by Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku when they inspected road projects in Kajiado on September 3, 2020.

business

Kajiado is Kenya’s new investment destination

Published

KAJIADO, Kenya Sep 4 – The government is progressively working round the clock to position Kajiado County as an attractive investment destination for local and foreign investors and improve its appeal as one of the best cosmopolitan settlements in the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has affirmed that the security agencies won’t rest easy until the tensions and inter-communal conflicts in some areas along the county’s borders are conclusively addressed.

Speaking during a security meeting with government administrators from the county on Thursday, the CS described the county as “one of Kenya’s microsms” and directed the security teams to step up collaboration with other stakeholders and explore all avenues towards finding lasting solution to the security issues recently reported in the area.

“Kajiado is among the few counties that are completely cosmopolitan and we have Kenyans from every corner of our country. There have been some incidents along the border with Kiambu and Makueni, but I assure residents that we, in the security sector, will do everything humanly possible to ensure this place remains peaceful and stable,” he said.

He also divulged that the national government will hold a special consultative meeting with the county government of Kajiado with a view to tackling the underlying challenges in anticipation of potential inflows of investment.

During the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe, commended NGAOs for their sustained support in the war against COVID-19 in the county, in which the first case of the disease in the country was reported.

On his part, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko lauded the administrators for their efforts in environmental management in the Rift Valley, which he said is the most threatened by forest encroachment through felling of trees and charcoal burning.

The county has also been grappling with challenges in solid management, but Governor Joseph Ole Lenku divulged that the two levels of government are working on modalities to conclude the relocation of the Ngong dumping site to the proposed alternative land fill.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dr. Matiang’i declared the operationalization of Oloililai sub-county as part of the government’s efforts to decentralize security and citizen services. They later conducted an inspection tour of priority infrastructure projects in the county. They were accompanied by IG Hillary Mutyambai and several elected leaders from the county.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Brazil tops 4 mn cases as probe launched into origin of virus

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sep 4 – Brazil surpassed four million coronavirus cases on Thursday, as an international panel looking into the global response...

5 mins ago

World

Trump called US Marines killed in WWI battle ‘losers’: report

Washington, United States, Sep 4 – US President Donald Trump referred to US Marines buried in a WWI cemetery in France as “losers” and...

7 mins ago

Focus on China

New China law a ‘serious risk’ to Hong Kong’s freedoms: UN experts

Geneva, Switzerland, Sep 4 – China’s national security law for Hong Kong poses a serious risk to the city’s freedoms and breaches international legal...

9 mins ago

World

Mother suspected as five children found dead in German flat

Solingen, Germany, Sep 3 – A mother is suspected of killing five of her children in Germany before attempting suicide by jumping in front...

10 hours ago

County News

Oparanya wants EACC, DCI to investigate Senate Committee extorting Governors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3- The Council of Governors has accused the Senate’s County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) of harassing Governors, demanding that...

11 hours ago

County News

NACADA partners with KPA, Coast security forces to dismantle drug cartels

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3 – The National Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) is working closely with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and...

12 hours ago

Capital Health

KEMSA board and procurement boss throw Manjari under the bus

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – Dr. Jonah Manjari who was suspended as Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) is an...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya listed alongside 9 countries open for tourism and business travel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3- Forbes Magazine has listed Kenya among 9 countries open for both tourism and business travel, citing ‘fairly good’ COVID-19 trend....

17 hours ago