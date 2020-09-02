Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

Kagwe says lack of reagents hampering COVID tests as 178 new cases recorded

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Kenya is facing a serious challenge in testing COVID-19 due to a shortage of reagents.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the government is still trying to get the reagents so as to increase the testing capacity. He said the Gene expert machines used in testing COVID-19 are American-made and the reagents must come from there.

“This is a big challenge we are facing and we are still trying to get these reagents,” Kagwe said Wednesday, during a session with Parliament’s Health Committee.

And due to lack of reagents, the Ministry of Health has been carrying out low number of tests which in turn records low numbers.

On Tuesday, the Ministry said, 178 cases were detected from 3,474 samples raising the number of infections in the country to 34,493.

The low number of infections had widely given an impression that Kenya’s COVID-19 curve was flattening, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) warning against lowering the guard.

On Wednesday, Kagwe said 238 patients had been discharged among them 187 from the home-based care and 51 from various health facilities. This adds up to 20,449 recoveries in the country so far.

Fatalities in the country also rose to 581 after 4 more patients succumbed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

KRA lifts Agency Notice against Nairobi County over Sh3.5bn bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- The Kenya Revenue Authority has agreed to lift an Agency Notice against Nairobi County, over a contentious Sh3.5 billion tax...

3 hours ago

World

Beijing pillories Pentagon report on Chinese military ambitions

Beijing, China, Sep 2 – China on Wednesday condemned a Pentagon report for claiming Beijing wants to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads within...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Matiangi unmasks warlords funding terror in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has unmasked key influential businessmen and leaders in northern Kenya, accused of supporting or...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto and Murathe in war of words over KEMSA tenders

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Deputy President William Ruto and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe are on a war-path, this time over the COVID-19...

5 hours ago

World

Trial begins over Charlie Hebdo jihadist killings that shook France

Paris, France, Sep 2 – Fourteen people accused of helping jihadist gunmen attack the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket went...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Obado and his children freed after Sh45mn cash bail in graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his four children have been freed from remand prison after depositing Sh45 million cash...

7 hours ago

Kenya

How Marijuana is fuelling depression and suicide among youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2 – I grew up with Samson about 30 years ago in my rural home in Kianjogu, Kiambu. He was my...

8 hours ago

World

Trump in Kenosha calls anti-racism protests ‘domestic terror’

Kenosha, United States, Aug 31 – President Donald Trump Tuesday took his tough law-and-order message to Kenosha, the latest US city roiled by the...

8 hours ago