It’s a big lie, Kagwe says of KEMSA CEO’s claim on tenders manipulation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has defended himself against claims that he manipulated COVID-19 tender awards at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), through calls, text messages or emails to top officials.

Kagwe told a parliamentary committee investigating the management of COVID-19 funds that he has never issued any instructions to anyone at KEMSA on tender awards, but admits to issuing policy guidelines.

He was responding to claims by suspended KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari to the Senate Health Committee that he was constantly under pressure from Kagwe, Principal Secretary Susan Mochache and an unnamed military General to award tenders to specific people or companies with pre-set prices.

“It’s all lies,” Kagwe said, “I have never issued any such instructions.”

And he dared Manjari or any official who had received such instructions to show proof.

“They should provide evidence where I issued such instructions because it is illegal, I can’t do that,” he said.

He also said that he had never even set foot at KEMSA as claimed.

“I have been very busy, I have never gone there,” he said, “this is a place I should visit but on various occassions, I have failed to go there even when I am scheduled to.”

PS Mochache too told the MPs team that all the letters and correspondence from her office to KEMSA were procedural and that one amounted to directing Manjari or his team to manipulate the procurement process.

“I have evidence to show,” she declared, tabling correspondence with Manjari, “In most cases, I actually insisted to them on the need to follow the law.”

When Manjari appeared before the Senate committee last week, he sensationally claimed that the CS and PS were constantly pressurising him to award tenders to specific companies with specific prices.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating corruption allegations at KEMSA, with reports that multi billion tenders were awarded illegally to companies, some owned or connected to politicians.

The government has also denied claims that donations from Chinese dollar-billionaire Jack Ma were stolen and part of it smuggled to Tanzania.

“In fact we have even been told that there is no COVID [19] in Tanzania, so why would kits be taken there,” Kagwe said.

Ministry of Transport’s Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure had earlier told MPs that all the donations to the government are cleared by state agencies, dismissing claims that private entities had been mandated to clear them on arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“The Ministry of Transport role was limited in clearing to providing clearing services through the government clearing agency which was domiciled at the Ministry of Transport until May 11 this year, when it was transferred to the National Treasury,” he explained.