Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Passengers queue at Israel's Ben Gurion airport to board a plane out of the virus-hit country ahead of the government's decision to slap restrictions on all outgoing flights

World

Israel restricts outgoing flights to bolster virus lockdown

Published

Passengers queue at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport to board a plane out of the virus-hit country ahead of the government’s decision to slap restrictions on all outgoing flights © AFP / Ahmad GHARABLI

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sep 25 – The Israeli government slapped restrictions on outgoing flights on Friday as part of a slew of measures to bolster a second virus lockdown imposed last week.

“The arrangement agreed upon enables leaving the country for whoever bought an airplane ticket prior to the beginning of the lockdown, i.e. today, the 25th, at 1400,” Transport Minister Miri Regev said in a statement.

“People who buy a ticket beyond then won’t be able to use it,” she said, noting Israelis would be able to return to the country “without limitations”.

From 1100 GMT, Israel was set to tighten its second virus lockdown, after the first week failed to bring down the world’s highest coronavirus infection rate.

The new rules, which will close workplaces, shutter markets and further limit prayers and demonstrations, had yet to be finalised in parliament just hours before they were due to come into force.

The lockdown already closed schools and imposed restrictions on work and leisure.

Israel has recorded more than 215,000 coronavirus infections and 1,378 deaths, out of a population of nine million, with more than 7,500 new cases on Thursday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Magoha challenges universities to hire qualified Professors

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 25 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has challenged institutions of Higher Learning to always recruit skilled and experienced Professors to...

14 mins ago

Special Report

Whale rescuers face grim task in Australia mass stranding

Macquarie Harbour, Australia, Sep 25 – After days wading through chilly waters, surrounded by the pained cries of hundreds of stranded whales on Australia’s...

21 mins ago

Capital Health

KNH workers in new strike threat over delayed pay review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25- Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) workers have vowed to proceed on strike next week if their demands to have salaries reviewed...

60 mins ago

World

Thousands of mosques in Xinjiang demolished in recent years: report

Beijing, China, Sep 25 – Chinese authorities have demolished thousands of mosques in Xinjiang, an Australian think tank said Friday, in the latest report...

2 hours ago

Politics

‘Enough is enough’: China attacks US at Security Council

United Nations, United States, Sep 25 – China on Thursday lashed out at the United States at a high-level UN meeting over its criticism...

2 hours ago

World

Pompeo to show support for Greece amid Turkey tensions

Washington, United States, Sep 25 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Greece next week in a show of support following high...

2 hours ago

World

North Korea’s Kim apologises over ‘defector’ shooting: Seoul

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Sep 25 – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologised Friday over the killing of a South Korean at sea,...

2 hours ago

Politics

Kim Jong Un ‘very sorry’ over killing of South Korean, Seoul says

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Sep 25 – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a rare apology Friday over what he described as the...

2 hours ago