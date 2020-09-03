Connect with us

DCI Headquarters in Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

How DCI imposters summoned an MP in fake probe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – An attempt by two conmen to defraud a Member of Parliament was thwarted Wednesday when police were called on them.

The two, identified as Dennis Moturi Nyakundi and Victor Onsare, had called the MP from Nyanza, summoning him to record a statement over an alleged criminal offence.

When the MP agreed to honour the summons to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Kiambu Road, the conmen quickly changed the tact, and diverted him to a Nairobi Hotel to “talk”.

It is then that the legislator smelt a rat and reported the matter.

Detectives from the DCI Headquarters are said to have liased with their officers at the Parliament Police Station, who pounced on the two suspects as they discussed with the MP on the fake summons.

“They are in custody and will face charges of impersonation and demanding money from the MP by false pretence,” one senior detective said.

It is understood that the conmen were demanding Sh1 million from the legislator “to go slow” on the fake investigation.

A senior detective told Capital FM News that such cases re on the rise, revealing that a senior parastatal official was recently conmen millions of shillings by conmen posing as detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigating the COVID-19 tenders.

DCI boss George Kinoti has urged Kenyans to always authenticate any summons they receive from people claiming to be police officers to avoid falling prey to fraudsters.

