Capital News
Following a prisoner release Taliban negotiators may soon be sitting down with the Afghan government to talk peace

World

Historic talks to begin between Taliban, Afghan government

Published

Afghan government officials and the Taliban are due to open US-backed peace talks which have been dubbed as historic but a comprehensive peace deal could take years © AFP/File / WAKIL KOHSAR

Doha, Qatar, Sep 12 – Afghanistan’s government and the Taliban will meet for peace talks in Doha on Saturday in a bid to end nearly two decades of war, though a quick breakthrough seems unlikely.

The US-backed negotiations come six months later than planned owing to bitter disagreements over a controversial prisoner swap agreed in February.

Talks will begin a day after the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks which prompted the US to invade Afghanistan and topple the Taliban regime that had been sheltering Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Charts showing civilian casualties in Afghanistan, according to UNAMA data, plus major recent violence. © AFP

The two sides must flesh out “how to move their country forward to reduce violence and deliver what the Afghan people are demanding — a reconciled Afghanistan with a government that reflects a country that isn’t at war,” said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who will attend the opening ceremony.

The talks are to be held in a large hotel conference room where chairs were dotted at socially distanced interval facing a banner emblazoned with the words “Afghan Peace Negotiations” in four languages.

Delegates began to arrive from dawn at the luxury venue, which hosted the signing of a US-Taliban deal in February that paved the way for the talks.

President Donald Trump, up for re-election in November, has pushed hard to end America’s longest war and wants all foreign forces to leave Afghanistan by next year.

But a comprehensive peace deal could take years, and will depend on the willingness of both sides to tailor their competing visions for the country.

The Taliban, who have refused to recognise President Ashraf Ghani’s government, will push to reshape Afghanistan into an Islamic “emirate”.

Ghani’s administration will seek to maintain the Western-backed status quo of a constitutional republic that has enshrined many rights including greater freedoms for women.

– Ending the war –

“My beard was black when the war began, it is snow white now and we are still in war,” said Kabul resident Obaidullah, 50.

Any deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban will depend on both sides’ willingness to tailor their competing visions for the country © AFP/File / WAKIL KOHSAR

“I don’t believe the war will end that soon, I am sceptical about the talks because both sides want their full agenda and their system enforced,” added the retired civil servant.

Many Afghans fear any Taliban return to power — partial or in full — could lead to a return of Islamic sharia law.

Human Rights Watch called on all participants in the talks to pledge to uphold basic rights as they chart the nation’s future.

Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at the advocacy group, said that “all participants in any future Afghan government should commit to institutions and processes to uphold women’s rights and a free press, end torture in custody and ensure justice for abuses”.

The insurgents claimed victory in February after signing the Qatari-mediated deal with Washington that laid out a timetable for talks.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will attend the opening of the talks in the Qatari capital Doha © POOL/AFP/File / NICHOLAS KAMM

Qatar has quietly guided the process which has been complicated by violence in Afghanistan and the coronavirus crisis, with Doha’s chief negotiator Mutlaq al-Qahtani stressing on Thursday “the power of diplomacy”.

Doha invited the Taliban to open a political office in 2013 and helped broker February’s troop withdrawal deal between Washington and the Taliban.

The arrangement has led to tense moments like when the Taliban raised their flag above the office, sparking fury in Kabul.

In this article:
