Health ministry raises alarm over congested markets and crowded matatus despite COVID dangers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9- The Ministry of Health has raised concerns that laxity by a section of Kenyans in observing the coronavirus directives will compromise the gains so far made in the fight against the virus.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the public transport industry was notorious in overloading their vehicles.

He also raised concerns at congestion at marketplaces where people do not observe social distance, while also warning politicians against large gatherings.

“Our team noted that there is continued overloading of some matatus and buses both in rural and in urban areas with no regard to the social and physical distancing required. Overcrowding in public places especially in marketplaces is becoming common with people mot observing the social distancing rule,” Aman said.

With the COVID-19 cases now at 35,460, Aman urged the public transport operators, politicians and Kenyans not to lower their guard saying the virus is still active.

“These challenges are rolling back the gains we have made since we began fighting this pandemic. I want to urge our people and those in the public transport to cooperate with the government and not allow their vehicles to be the weak link in the fight against the virus. The more squeezed people are the easier it is to spread the virus,” said Aman.

On Wednesday, Kenya recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases taking the country’s caseload to 35, 460 cases.

Since the beginning of August, new infections have significantly declined, although public health officials say it is due to lack of reagents for testing.

The Health Ministry has urged Kenyans to remain on high alert, and lower the guard, while warning that COVID-19 dangers are still imminent.