Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Matatus at a busy stage in down town Nairobi. Photo/CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Health ministry raises alarm over congested markets and crowded matatus despite COVID dangers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9- The Ministry of Health has raised concerns that laxity by a section of Kenyans in observing the coronavirus directives will compromise the gains so far made in the fight against the virus.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the public transport industry was notorious in overloading their vehicles.

He also raised concerns at congestion at marketplaces where people do not observe social distance, while also warning politicians against large gatherings.

“Our team noted that there is continued overloading of some matatus and buses both in rural and in urban areas with no regard to the social and physical distancing required. Overcrowding in public places especially in marketplaces is becoming common with people mot observing the social distancing rule,” Aman said.

With the COVID-19 cases now at 35,460, Aman urged the public transport operators, politicians and Kenyans not to lower their guard saying the virus is still active.

“These challenges are rolling back the gains we have made since we began fighting this pandemic. I want to urge our people and those in the public transport to cooperate with the government and not allow their vehicles to be the weak link in the fight against the virus. The more squeezed people are the easier it is to spread the virus,” said Aman.  

On Wednesday, Kenya recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases taking the country’s caseload to 35, 460 cases. 

Since the beginning of August, new infections have significantly declined, although public health officials say it is due to lack of reagents for testing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Health Ministry has urged Kenyans to remain on high alert, and lower the guard, while warning that COVID-19 dangers are still imminent.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Trump revels in nomination for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Washington, United States, Sep 9 – US President Donald Trump revelled Wednesday in his nomination by a right-wing Norwegian politician for the 2021 Nobel...

27 mins ago

World

Ethiopia’s Tigray region defies PM Abiy with ‘illegal’ election

Mekele, Ethiopia, Sep 9 – Ageing war veterans and university students joined long lines in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region to vote Wednesday in parliamentary...

2 hours ago

World

Afghanistan VP lightly wounded in deadly Kabul blast

Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep 9 – Afghanistan’s vice president Amrullah Saleh sustained minor injuries Wednesday when an explosion targeted his convoy and killed at least...

2 hours ago

Kenya

8 more succumb to COVID in Kenya as cases decline

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Eight people succumbed to COVID-19 related complications in Kenya Wedneday, even as new infections declined. The new deaths raised...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Barrels of ethanol missing at ‘guarded’ Africa Spirits factory

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – The extent of vandalism and theft at the Africa Spirits Limited factory in Thika was evident Tuesday as a...

2 hours ago

World

Trump to announce US troop withdrawals from Iraq, Afghanistan

Baghdad, Iraq, Sep 9 – US President Donald Trump was expected to announce further troop withdrawals Wednesday from Afghanistan and from Iraq, where several...

2 hours ago

World

Pope sports a face mask for the first time in public

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Sep 9 – Pope Francis was seen Wednesday for the first time wearing a protective face mask as he...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Obure and Bodo charged with murder of their friend Kevin Omwenga

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Businessman Chris Obure and his ‘bodyguard’ Robert Bodo were charged Wednesday, with the murder of their friend Kevin Omwenga....

4 hours ago