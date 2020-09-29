HACO donates hand sanitizers to Machakos County to support virus containment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – HACO Industries on Tuesday made a donation of hand sanitizers to Machakos County, which will be distributed to the vulnerable people across the county as part of the firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility, in helping contain the spread of COVID-19.

The donation was handed over by HACO Industries’ Business Development Manager Patrick Juma.

While receiving the donation, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua commended the company for its continued support in the fight against COVID-19, particularly taking note of sanitizer distribution initiatives to various groups across the country.

Mutua also noted that HACO has been instrumental during this COVID-19 pandemic, as well as providing employment opportunity to locals.

"This is doing God's work and this kind of partnership should continue even beyond COVID-19, I want to thank HACO industries for the work they have been doing and also the fact that it's a local manufacturer playing a great role in economic growth," stated Governor Mutua.

On his part, HACO Business Development Manager noted the firm had carried out similar donations in more than fifteen counties, saying HACO’s aim has been to be part of government’s efforts in containing COVID-19.

“We are happy to partner Machakos County in helping support their frontline staff in the battle against the COVID-19 virus,” he said.

Since March when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country, the company has distributed free hand sanitizers and hand washing soaps to vulnerable groups, hospitals, county governments and police stations.

