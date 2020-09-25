Green Party urges President Kenyatta to uphold CJ Maraga’s Parliament dissolution advice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – The United Green Movement (UGM) Party has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to heed Chief Justice David Maraga’s advice to dissolve Parliament for its failure to enact the two thirds gender principle.

Parliament was required to enact legislation to operationalize the requirement that no more than two thirds of a gender would tale up seats in public elective and appointive bodies as outlined in the Constitution promulgated in 2010.

Article 261 of consequential legislation allows the Chief Justice to render advise for dissolution of Parliament if the period set out under the Fifth Schedule lapses without the enactment of the requisite laws.

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi on Friday, UGM Party Leader and former Ndhiwa Member of Parliament Agostinho Neto maintained that the Constitution is supreme and its validity cannot be questioned.

“The constitution itself is not inconsistent because Article 261 says, if Parliament fails it shall be dissolved. Article 27 talks about equality. That equality is not just about women, it involves persons with disability, old people, youth, marginalized communities and children,” he said.

Neto also faulted Members of Parliament and other political leaders whom he accussed of propagating selfish interests.

“They only want to amend the constitution to amend the executive which is unfair and selfish. When there is money for BBI or to expand the constitution there is money, but when there are plans for a 2019 election there is no money, ” he added.

Neto made the remarks during the installation of former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke as the Co-Secretary General of The United Green Movement (UGM) Party after formally defecting from Wiper Democratic Party on September 4.

Mueke cited “pursuit of a different political path than Wiper currently represents” as the reason for ditching the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Democratic Movement after a 14-year stint in Wiper and formerly ODM-Kenya.

“From today, I shall lead with others, The UGM Party that will deliver the aspirations of Kenyans. A political party that holds dearly Chapter 6 of our Constitution on Leadership & Integrity, a political party that will ensure all those who run for office on our ticket pass the CIC test – Credibility, Integrity & Competence,” Mueke said.

Mueke becomes the second leader to leave Wiper party following the acrimonious departure former Machakos Senator Muthama in June.