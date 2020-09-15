Governor sang petitions National Assembly to unveil TJRC report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has petitioned the National Assembly to compel the National Government to make public and implement the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report.
Speaker Justin Muturi, while confirming receipt of the petition on Tuesday, said Sang expressed his disappointment with the current actions of the government in relation to the report which he said remained unimplemented years after it was compiled.
The governor also asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to operationalize the Sh10 billion restorative justice fund recommended to settle historical injustices.
The first-term Governor recommended that once the fund is operational, the National Government should work closely with County Governments in identifying the bona fide beneficiaries.
The Commission was established in 2009 and wound up in 2013 after submitting to President Uhuru Kenya its report on historical injustices meted upon communities and individuals since independence.