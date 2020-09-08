Governor Njuki presented in court after a night in police custody

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki was Tuesday morning presented before a Nairobi Anti-Corruption Magistrate Court after spending a night at the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) where he was detained following a grilling session on Monday.

Njuki was presented before Milimani-based Magistrate Douglas Ogoti to plead to graft-related.

The Public Prosecutor approved charges against the county chief on Friday, September 4, ordering the arrest and prosecution of Njuki for alleged embezzlement of county resources.

Njuki faces fraud charges for the award of a tender for a Sh34.9 million solid waste project, which investigators said was irregularly awarded.

The project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and before the National Environment Authority issued a license, DPP Noordin Haji pointed out.

The DPP said investigators had established that the tender was awarded to a company known as Westomaxx Investments Limited, that had presented fraudulent documents, yet there were six other firms that qualified for the job.

Governor Njuki was arraigned alonside Fridah Muthoni Murungi (Chief Officer Environment and Natural Resources), Floridah Kiende Nyigwah (Acting Director Procurement), Murithi Njue (Finance Officer) as well as proprietors of firms awarded the tenders in question.