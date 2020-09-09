Governor Njuki freed on Sh6mn cash bail in graft case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki was granted a Sh6 million cash bail Wednesday, after spending two nights in custody.

The Governor was charged with corruption in a Sh34.7 million scandal, involving the award and execution of a Sh34.7 million solid waste incinerator contract, which investigators said was irregularly awarded.

Njuki and fifteen other co-accused persons including county officials denied embezzlement of public funds on all charges read out to them.

The Governor and the fifteen other co-accused persons were presented before Milimani-based Magistrate Douglas Ogoti who granted them bail Wednesday.

He also ordered the Governor not to set foot in his office, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

He had presented himself to EACC on Monday morning after the Public Prosecutor approved charges against him Friday, September 4.

The project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and before the National Environment Authority issued a license, DPP Noordin Haji pointed out.

The DPP said investigators had established that the tender was awarded to a company known as Westomaxx Investments Limited, that had presented fraudulent documents, yet there were six other firms that qualified for the job.

County officials arraigned together with Governor Njuki included Fridah Muthoni Murungi (Chief Officer Environment and Natural Resources), Floridah Kiende Nyigwah (Acting Director Procurement), Murithi Njue (Finance Officer).

The alleged procurement malpractice was committed in the Financial Year 2017/2018.