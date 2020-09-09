Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki.

Headlines

Governor Njuki freed on Sh6mn cash bail in graft case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki was granted a Sh6 million cash bail Wednesday, after spending two nights in custody.

The Governor was charged with corruption in a Sh34.7 million scandal, involving the award and execution of a Sh34.7 million solid waste incinerator contract, which investigators said was irregularly awarded.

Njuki and fifteen other co-accused persons including county officials denied embezzlement of public funds on all charges read out to them.

The Governor and the fifteen other co-accused persons were presented before Milimani-based Magistrate Douglas Ogoti who granted them bail Wednesday.

He also ordered the Governor not to set foot in his office, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

He had presented himself to EACC on Monday morning after the Public Prosecutor approved charges against him Friday, September 4.

The project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and before the National Environment Authority issued a license, DPP Noordin Haji pointed out.

The DPP said investigators had established that the tender was awarded to a company known as Westomaxx Investments Limited, that had presented fraudulent documents, yet there were six other firms that qualified for the job.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

County officials arraigned together with Governor Njuki included  Fridah Muthoni Murungi (Chief Officer Environment and Natural Resources), Floridah Kiende Nyigwah (Acting Director Procurement), Murithi Njue (Finance Officer).

The alleged procurement malpractice was committed in the Financial Year 2017/2018.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Afghanistan VP lightly wounded in deadly Kabul blast

Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep 9 – Afghanistan’s vice president Amrullah Saleh sustained minor injuries Wednesday when his convoy was targeted in Kabul in an explosion...

23 mins ago

World

Covid-19 vaccine trial paused after unexplained illness

London, United Kingdom, Sep 8 – Clinical trials on one of the most advanced experimental Covid-19 vaccines, which is being developed by pharmaceutical company...

23 mins ago

Kenya

Mobile App Issuing COVID-19 Digital certificates to resolve congestion at EAC Border Points

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – East African Community member states have been challenged to embrace a mobile application app – Regional Electronic Cargo and...

44 mins ago

World

UK admits to breaking EU treaty as top legal official quits

London, United Kingdom, Sep 8 – Britain will on Wednesday unveil legislation that it admits breaks international law by rewriting parts of its Brexit...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya urges East African states to join forces in fight against arms trade

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Kenya has urged East African member states to fulfill their obligations in the war against the proliferation and prevalence...

2 hours ago

World

Trump to announce US troop withdrawals from Iraq, Afghanistan

Washington, United States, Sep 9 – US President Donald Trump will announce further troop withdrawals from Iraq and Afghanistan in the next few days,...

3 hours ago

World

Chinese Foreign Minister opposes politicization of digital security

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday voiced opposition to the politicization of digital security issues,...

15 hours ago

World

Australian journalists flee China fearing arrest

Sydney, Australia, Sep 8 – Two Australian journalists fled China Tuesday under diplomatic protection amid rapidly deteriorating relations between Beijing and Canberra, as the...

16 hours ago