Governor Njuki denies graft charges, to remain in custody pending bail ruling

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki will spend an additional night in police custody on Tuesday pending a ruling on his request to be released on bail following his arraignment on graft charges.

Njuki and fifteen other co-accused persons including county officials denied embezzlement of public funds in the award and execution of a Sh34.7 million solid waste incinerator contract, which investigators said was irregularly awarded.

The Governor and the fifteen other co-accused persons were presented before Milimani-based Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

Njuki was detained at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices on Monday following a grilling session.

He had presented himself to EACC on Monday morning after the Public Prosecutor approved charges against him Friday, September 4.

The project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and before the National Environment Authority issued a license, DPP Noordin Haji pointed out.

The DPP said investigators had established that the tender was awarded to a company known as Westomaxx Investments Limited, that had presented fraudulent documents, yet there were six other firms that qualified for the job.

County officials arraigned together with Governor Njuki included Fridah Muthoni Murungi (Chief Officer Environment and Natural Resources), Floridah Kiende Nyigwah (Acting Director Procurement), Murithi Njue (Finance Officer).

The alleged procurement malpractice was committed in the Financial Year 2017/2018.