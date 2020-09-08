Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki (pictured) was detained at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices on Monday following a grilling session/CFM/FILE - Moses Muoki

County News

Governor Njuki denies graft charges, to remain in custody pending bail ruling

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki will spend an additional night in police custody on Tuesday pending a ruling on his request to be released on bail following his arraignment on graft charges.

Njuki and fifteen other co-accused persons including county officials denied embezzlement of public funds in the award and execution of a Sh34.7 million solid waste incinerator contract, which investigators said was irregularly awarded.

The Governor and the fifteen other co-accused persons were presented before Milimani-based Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

Njuki was detained at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices on Monday following a grilling session.

He had presented himself to EACC on Monday morning after the Public Prosecutor approved charges against him Friday, September 4.

The project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and before the National Environment Authority issued a license, DPP Noordin Haji pointed out.

The DPP said investigators had established that the tender was awarded to a company known as Westomaxx Investments Limited, that had presented fraudulent documents, yet there were six other firms that qualified for the job.

County officials arraigned together with Governor Njuki included  Fridah Muthoni Murungi (Chief Officer Environment and Natural Resources), Floridah Kiende Nyigwah (Acting Director Procurement), Murithi Njue (Finance Officer).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The alleged procurement malpractice was committed in the Financial Year 2017/2018.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

UN urges ‘independent’ Russian probe of Navalny poisoning

Geneva, Switzerland, Sep 8 – The UN rights chief called Tuesday on Moscow to conduct or cooperate with a “thorough, transparent, independent and impartial...

29 seconds ago

World

Grisly series of horse mutilations mystifies France

L’Isle-Adam, France, Sep 8 – Didier Fruchet, owner of a horse club with some 80 animals outside Paris, looks with concern at his stables....

16 mins ago

World

Japan ruling party launches race for Abe’s successor

Tokyo, Japan, Sep 8 – Japan’s ruling party on Tuesday kicked off the race to pick Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s successor, with his powerful...

36 mins ago

World

China celebrates virus success as Europe suffers

Beijing, China, Sep 8 – China’s leaders held a triumphant ceremony to celebrate beating the coronavirus on Tuesday, as billions of people around the...

2 hours ago

World

Australian journalists flee China fearing arrest

Sydney, Australia, Sep 8 – Two high-profile Australian journalists fled China overnight, fearing they faced arrest as political “pawns” and the latest victims of...

2 hours ago

business

Ports, Railways and Pipeline agencies commit to joint operations framework

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and Kenya Railway have formally signed a framework for joint...

2 hours ago

County News

DPP Haji approves hate speech charges against MP Johanna Ng’eno

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Tuesday approved hate speech charges against Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna...

2 hours ago

County News

Governor Njuki presented in court after a night in police custody

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki was Tuesday morning presented before a Nairobi Anti-Corruption Magistrate Court after spending a night...

3 hours ago