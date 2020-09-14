Governor Korane set for arraignment after processing by EACC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Garissa Governor Ali Korane was set to be arraigned in court on Monday after he presented himself to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) following the approval of graft charges against him by the Public Prosecutor.

Korane appeared at the EACC headquarters at 6am, three days after Director of Public Prosecution ordered his arrest and arraignment in court.

The Governor who is accused of mismanaging a Sh233.5 million World Bank grant, is set to be charged with conspiracy to commit economic crimes, willful failure to comply with public finance law and misappropriation of public funds.

The governor and four other county officials will also face abuse of office charges and engaging in a project without prior planning.

The co-accused persons set to be arraigned alongside Governor Korane are Ibrahim Nur (Chief Finance Officer), Mohammed Ahmed (Head of Treasury), Abdi Shale (Chief Executive Officer, Municipality) and Ahmed Abdullahi (Head of Accounting, Municipality).

Korane had been questioned by EACC detectives on March 2 over the alleged embezzlement of funds under World Bank-funded Kenya Urban Support Program (KUSP).

An EACC investigation brief seen by Capital FM News at the time indicated funds channeled through the National Treasury to the Garissa County Government were in turn transferred to the Garissa Municipal Board and subsequently to individuals’ accounts.

The money was, “withdrawn in cash by county officials associated with the Governor and used for some projects which could not be verified on the ground.”

Under KUSP, the World Bank is undertaking a Sh23 billion five-year infrastructure project being implemented in 45 counties with the exemption of Nairobi and Mombasa.

Counties in the north east benefit form a significant chunk being historically underdeveloped.