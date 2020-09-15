Governor Korane freed on Sh3.25mn cash bail, barred from accessing office

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Garissa Governor Ali Korane has been freed on Sh3.25 million cash bail and barred from accessing office following his arraignment in court this morning over abuse of office and mismanagement of a Sh233.5 million World Bank grant.

Four other county officials charged alongside Governor Korane were freed on Sh1.25 million cash bail each.

Korane and the four co-accused persons appeared before anti-corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on Tuesday where they were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, willful failure to comply with laws related to management of funds and misappropriation of public funds.

Korane spend the night in custody after he presented himself at the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday following the Director Public Prosecution Noordin Haji’s approval of graft charges against him.

Ibrahim Nur (Chief Finance Officer), Mohammed Ahmed (Head of Treasury), Abdi Shale (Chief Executive Officer, Municipality) and Ahmed Abdullahi (Head of Accounting, Municipality) were charged as co-conspirators in the alleged mismanagement of funds.

Korane had been questioned by EACC detectives on March 2 over the alleged embezzlement of funds under World Bank-funded Kenya Urban Support Program (KUSP).

An EACC investigation brief seen by Capital FM News at the time indicated funds channeled through the National Treasury to the Garissa County Government were in turn transferred to the Garissa Municipal Board and subsequently to individuals’ accounts.

The money was, “withdrawn in cash by county officials associated with the Governor and used for some projects which could not be verified on the ground.”

Under KUSP, the World Bank is undertaking a Sh23 billion five-year infrastructure project being implemented in 45 counties with the exemption of Nairobi and Mombasa.

Counties in the north east benefit form a significant chunk being historically underdeveloped.