Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Korane and the four co-accused persons appeared before anti-corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on Tuesday where they were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, willful failure to comply with laws related to management of funds and misappropriation of public funds/CFM/FILE

World

Governor Korane freed on Sh3.25mn cash bail, barred from accessing office

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Garissa Governor Ali Korane has been freed on Sh3.25 million cash bail and barred from accessing office following his arraignment in court this morning over abuse of office and mismanagement of a Sh233.5 million World Bank grant.

Four other county officials charged alongside Governor Korane were freed on Sh1.25 million cash bail each.

Korane and the four co-accused persons appeared before anti-corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on Tuesday where they were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, willful failure to comply with laws related to management of funds and misappropriation of public funds. 

Korane spend the night in custody after he presented himself at the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday following the Director Public Prosecution Noordin Haji’s approval of graft charges against him. 

Ibrahim Nur (Chief Finance Officer), Mohammed Ahmed (Head of Treasury), Abdi Shale (Chief Executive Officer, Municipality) and Ahmed Abdullahi (Head of Accounting, Municipality) were charged as co-conspirators in the alleged mismanagement of funds.

Korane had been questioned by EACC detectives on March 2 over the alleged embezzlement of funds under World Bank-funded Kenya Urban Support Program (KUSP).

An EACC investigation brief seen by Capital FM News at the time indicated funds channeled through the National Treasury to the Garissa County Government were in turn transferred to the Garissa Municipal Board and subsequently to individuals’ accounts.

The money was, “withdrawn in cash by county officials associated with the Governor and used for some projects which could not be verified on the ground.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Under KUSP, the World Bank is undertaking a Sh23 billion five-year infrastructure project being implemented in 45 counties with the exemption of Nairobi and Mombasa.

Counties in the north east benefit form a significant chunk being historically underdeveloped.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

DP Ruto says third-tier governance system inefficient

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15  – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed calls for the creation of a third-tier system of governance arguing regional government...

24 mins ago

World

Former Ghosn aide Greg Kelly pleads not guilty as trial opens

Tokyo, Japan, Sep 15 – Greg Kelly, a former aide to ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to allegations of financial...

40 mins ago

World

Vietnam jails four people over Britain truck tragedy

Hanoi, Viet Nam, Sep 15 – Vietnam has jailed four people over their roles in the death of 39 migrants found in a refrigerated...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

Senate Health, COVID-19 committees resume KEMSA probe sittings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – The Standing Committee on Health  and the Ad Hoc Committee on COVID–19 which are jointly investigating the alleged mismanagement...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Scientists find gas on Venus linked to life on Earth

Paris, France, Sep 15 – The atmosphere of Venus contains a gas that on Earth can be attributed to living organisms, scientists said Monday,...

3 hours ago

World

Trump vows ‘1,000 times greater’ response to any Iran attack

Washington, United States, Sep 15 – US President Donald Trump on Monday vowed that any attack by Iran would be met with a response...

3 hours ago

World

Trump dismisses climate concerns as he visits fire-ravaged western US

McClellan Park, United States, Sep 14 – President Donald Trump on Monday suggested global warming will reverse itself and dismissed climate change as a...

4 hours ago

World

WHO issues Europe deaths warning as daily infections hit new high

Copenhagen, Denmark, Sep 13 – Europe will face a rising death toll from the coronavirus during the autumn months, the World Health Organization warned...

18 hours ago