Former CJ Mutunga urges youth to elect visionary and progressive leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27- Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has called on the youth to focus on leaders who are visionary and progressive during the 2022 succession politics.

Mutunga said for a long time, youths have been misused and controlled into making political decisions based on ethnicity but gain nothing in the end.

“The main issue that face this country is the crisis of political leadership and Kenyans need to be convinced that the kind of politics that we are experiencing now is divisive politics. The kind of politics that will not rescue this country from its problems,” Mutunga said.

He pointed out that youths need to participate in politics but make independent decisions that their future will be proud of.

Mutunga reiterated that with the current political temperatures, Kenyans ought to be alert and refuse to be used by political elites who, he says, have held Kenya hostage since independence but have not brought the much-needed change.

“All these people that are in leadership now have made promises before. What have they delivered to you? If you do not deal with ethnicity then this whole thing will not work because for the last 57 years they have given you the proof that they cannot change this country. Again which other proof do you need other than the COVID-19 crisis, just look at how they have performed,” Mutunga said.

He spoke during the launch of the Kongamano La Mageuzi (KLM) Movement led by Activist John Githongo.

“More than ever before, the writing is on the wall for all to see that the networks of politicians and traders in power do not care about the lives and wellbeing of less fortunate and less powerful Kenyans. We want to stop this,” Githogo stated.