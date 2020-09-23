Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Abraham was enrolled at Russia’s St Petersburg Electrotechnical University through government sponsorship/FILE - St Petersburg Electrotechnical University “LETI”

Kenya

Family seeks support to repatriate engineering student who died abroad

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – A family of a 20-year-old Kenyan engineering student at Russia’s St Petersburg Electrotechnical University “LETI” is appealing for support to repatriate the remains of the student who died on Monday while undergoing treatment. 

Abraham Mutinda Mwendwa, an alumina of Alliance Boys High School (2017), was enrolled at the institution through government sponsorship. He passed away after spending two weeks in hospital. 

His father Ambrose Mwendwa who lost his job in March after the hotel he worked for declared redundancies says the family is unable to foot the repatriation bill estimated at about Sh1.2 million. 

 “We are therefore kindly and  humbly requesting the  Government through the Ministry of foreign Affairs to assist in preparation and repatriation so that  my son’s body can be brought to Kenya for decent  burial,” he told Capital FM on Tuesday.

“The request of the same is already in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Directorate of Diaspora office here in Nairobi,” he added.

Abraham Mutinda Mwendwa, an alumina of Alliance Boys High School (2017), is pictured here with Faith Evangelistic Ministry’s Rev Teresa Wairimu in 2014/FILE

Mwendwa who reached out to the Kenyan embassy in Moscow says the mission could not provide further support. 

Maurice Okoth who heads the Mission in Moscow advised Mwendwa to contact the agent who processed his son’s admission to university to guide him on insurance arrangements. 

“It’s unfortunate but Kindly note that preparation and repatriation of the body is the responsibility of the family,” Okoth wrote in response to Mwendwa’s request.

The deceased was 18th national in the 2013 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and was among the top students in the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

Chaos rock Migori Assembly as rival MCAs clash over Obado ouster

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 23 – A scuffle ensued in Migori County Assembly on Wednesday after rival ward representatives clashed over the planned tabling of...

44 mins ago

World

Japan may ease virus entry restrictions next month: reports

Tokyo, Japan, Sep 23 – Japan is considering easing strict coronavirus border restrictions from October to allow more foreign nationals to enter, local media...

52 mins ago

World

EU to unveil long-delayed asylum plan to share responsibility

Brussels, Belgium, Sep 23 – Five years after Europe’s migrant crisis, Brussels will propose on Wednesday that member states share the responsibility for asylum...

2 hours ago

Africa

US seeks breakthrough on Sudan before election

Washington, United States, Sep 23 – With weeks to go before US elections, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is racing to make a breakthrough...

3 hours ago

World

Britain to impose new virus curbs as WHO issues grim warning

London, United Kingdom, Sep 22 – The British government announced fresh steps on Tuesday to try to stop a coronavirus surge in England, as...

15 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 death toll rises to 659 as 9 more patients succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 659 on Tuesday after nine more virus-related fatalities were reported over a...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

PPE-clad officials scaled down in reviewed COVID-19 burial protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Ministry of Health has reviewed COVID-19 burial protocols, to allow more participation by family members, unlike before when...

19 hours ago

World

Father and son jailed over bomb blast at Vietnam police station

Hanoi, Viet Nam, Sep 22 – Twenty people, including a father and son, were jailed Tuesday for the bombing of a police station in...

20 hours ago