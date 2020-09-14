Connect with us

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha who graced the opening of the forum at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi said the stakeholders will explore the country's readiness to resume the academic calendar/FILE

Education stakeholders convene week-long forum to explore school reopening modalities

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Education stakeholders embarked on a week-long consultative forum on Monday ahead of a ministerial school calendar review meeting scheduled to take place before September 25.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha who graced the opening of the forum at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi said the stakeholders will explore the country’s readiness to resume the academic calendar as the COVID-19 curve declines with the country reporting a 5-point positivity rate average.

The CS had earlier on stated that schools may reopen in January. 

The recommendations made by stakeholders will reviewed at a ministerial forum slated to take place by Friday, September 25, bringing together CS Magoha, Interior’s Fred Matiangi and Mutahi Kagwe of Health.

