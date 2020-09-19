Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
University of Nairobi Towers. Kenyan universities were closed in March due to COVID-19.

Headlines

Education ministry tells varsities to prepare for phased re-opening

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19-The Ministry of Education has asked Universities to expedite repair works so as part of preparations for phased re-opening.

Principal Secretary State Department for University Education and Research, Amb. Simon Nabukwesi, said the re-opening of universities for normal learning sessions will be on a case-by-case basis based on approved compliance with protocols issued by the Ministry of Health on COVID-19. 

He noted that very few universities have made maximum progress in implementing the guidelines and are conducting online sessions as they await inspection.

The PS was speaking during his visit to the South Eastern Kenya University campus in Kitui County and Machakos University in Machakos County.

“We may announce re-opening anytime but it is essential that all universities comply with the COVID-19 preventive measures if they are to reopen and avoid spread of infections or even death among students,” said the PS.

He outlined social distancing handwashing with soap or use of sanitizers, wearing of face masks and monitoring body temperature as the minimum requirements for the health and safety of learners while at the institutions.

Education stakeholders have been holding consultative forums ahead of a government school calendar review meeting scheduled for September 25.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is at the end of September expected to issue new guidelines on the further re-opening of the economy which has slowed down since March.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He is also expected to update the nation on the re-opening of schools.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

China launches sanctions regime after US moves on TikTok, WeChat

Shanghai, China, Sep 18 – China on Saturday launched a mechanism that would allow it to sanction foreign companies, upping the ante in a...

29 mins ago

World

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at 87

Washington, United States, Sep 19 – US Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday, opening a crucial vacancy on the...

43 mins ago

Headlines

The UN marks 75th anniversary facing world split by Covid-19

United Nations, United States, Sep 19 – The United Nations will mark its 75th anniversary Monday, celebrating the mantra that “multilateralism is not an...

50 mins ago

Kenya

NEMA shuts hotel on wildebeest migration corridor in the Mara

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has closed the Mara Ngeche hotel in Maasai Mara game reserve for standing in...

3 hours ago

World

Coronavirus deaths on the rise in France

Paris, France, Sep 19 – The number of coronavirus deaths in France is rising for the first time since the end of lockdown, the...

4 hours ago

World

Maduro has to leave, says Pompeo on South America trip

Georgetown, Guyana, Sep 18 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used his visit to Guyana in South America on Friday to increase pressure...

13 hours ago

World

Taiwan scrambles jets as China military overshadows US visit

Taipei, Taiwan, Sep 18 – Taiwan scrambled fighter jets Friday as the Chinese military conducted exercises near the Taiwan Strait during a rare visit...

17 hours ago

World

Belarus abuses require ‘strongest’ response: opposition leader to UN

Geneva, Switzerland, Sep 18 – Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya urged the international community to react to abuses in her country “in the strongest...

19 hours ago