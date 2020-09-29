EACC to publish its findings on Sh10bn container clinics acquisition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was Tuesday set to release findings of its probe on the Special Portable Clinics Project which saw the health ministry procure 100 40-foot containers from China in 2016 to be used as clinics.

The containers have been lying idle at the National Youth Service yard in Miritini amid queries even as the health ministry committed an additional Sh666mn in 2019 to make the containers usable.



The Senate Committee on Health sanctioned the report after Senators and members of the public raised concerns that the government may not have got the value for money for the 100 clinics worth Sh10 million each.



The portable clinics were procured to increase access to health services but up to date they have been lying idle despite lack of such facilities in slums and rural areas where they were to be taken to ease the agony expectant mothers endure while seeking access to health facilities.



The anti-corruption agency has been accused of taking inordinately long to investigate the matter.



EACC commenced its investigations into the alleged fraud in October 2017 after an internal audit report detailing the loss of funds into the scheme was leaked.



The legislators followed a 2016/17 financial year report by the Auditor General which noted it was not possible to determine whether the government obtained value for money in the procurement of the containers.