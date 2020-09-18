DPP sets up team to review EACC findings on KEMSA scandal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission has completed investigations on the Sh7.8 billion scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), involving COVID-19 expenditures.

On Friday, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said he had received the investigations file from EACC.

“I have appointed a team of senior experienced prosecutors to undertake an independent and comprehensive review of the inquiry file and submit their findings to me,” Haji said in a statement.

The investigations was expedited following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive that a report must be out within this month, having given investigators three weeks.

EACC was investigating how tenders to supply COVID-19 kits worth billions were dished out to companies associated with politicians and influential businessmen, some who never supplied.

Already, KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari and top Procurement and Finance officials are on suspension over the matter.

Among top officials questioned in the investigations so far is KEMSA Board Chairman Kembi Gitura, board members and select staff with knowledge of how the tenders were issued or paid for.

Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe was also questioned last week, and demanded that detectives also question Deputy President William Ruto over alleged links to a company at the centre of the investigations in the COVID-19 tenders.

When he was summoned to EACC, Murathe told journalists that he had asked detectives at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to question all the people mentioned in the scandal, including Ruto.