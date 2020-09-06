Connect with us

Dr Ruto spoke during a church service at Anglican Church of Kenya St Paul's Athi River in Machakos County/DPPS

County News

DP Ruto says unmoved by insult-hurling officials, urges focus on development

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 6 – Deputy President William Ruto Sunday asked civil servants to stop politicking and focus on implementing the Jubilee administration’s development agenda.

He said civil servants should focus on fulfilling the pledges the Party made to Kenyans during the last General election.

“I urge those of us who got the opportunity to serve at different levels in Government to stop cheap politics; let us put aside our pride, show humility while discharging our duties and stop hurling insults to each other.”

In an apparent response to claims by Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko who Friday equated the DP to a mere clerk in government, Ruto said he remained unbowed.

DPPS

While referencing biblical Paul’s message on the propagation of the gospel as outlined in Philippians 1:15-18, Ruto said regardless of the intensions of a preacher, the gospel will be preached anyway.

“It doesn’t really matter whether they preach Christ out of envy and rivalry or goodwill. What is important is that Christ is being preacher anyway,” he referenced.

Dr Ruto spoke during a church service at Anglican Church of Kenya St Paul’s Athi River in Machakos County.

He was accompanied by MPs Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Victor Munyaka (Machakos), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Rahab  Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri) and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama. 

