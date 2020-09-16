Don’t sabotage Uhuru’s Big 4 agenda

By Dr.David Matsanga in London, United Kingdom



A section of Kenyan politicians who are fixated on the 2022 political campaigns are acting in total disregard of the electorate. These cabal of leaders in utter dishonesty and selfishness seem to be keen on raising political temperatures in the country before the official electioneering campaigns begin.



Kenyans would be the biggest losers from these premature political campaigns. Overzealous political factions which should otherwise support the government’s development agenda has been at fore in working at cross-purposes with the government’s development goals.



In 2017, President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled the Big Four Agenda, a socio-economic blueprint which identified four key pillars of development priority including food security and nutrition, affordable universal healthcare, affordable housing and manufacturing.



The Big Four Agenda is aimed at catapulting the country into the next phase of development by addressing some of the most pressing and pertinent socio-economic development needs in Kenya.



At the same time, the President has led from the front in the fight against graft. A fight that has so far proved that with unwavering support, the country is able to rise out of the pangs of corruption.



The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODDP) has filed hundreds of corruption of cases before the courts some successfully prosecuted leading to convictions of perpetrators and/or asset recovery.



President Kenyatta has also reiterated for the umpteenth time, his desire to see a united country. The President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga through the famous handshake, in March 2018, ended months of political heat which was generated from the elections of 2017.



The President has since remained steadfast in following through, the promises his administration made to Kenyans. It would be dishonest for anyone to feign ignorance of some of the milestones that the administration of President Kenyatta has made in bettering the lives of Kenyans through various development initiatives.



While President Uhuru Kenyatta has remained instrumental in charting the cause of socio-economic development, Tanga Tanga faction of the ruling party Jubilee has consistently worked in discordance to the government’s development agenda save for countless ‘roadside’ populist statements about their support to the government’s development agenda.



In reality, this faction is immersed deeply into power politics of the general elections of 2022, oblivious of the development needs of the country. A narrative fronted by the faction of ‘a hustler emancipation’ is not only folly but a con game at best.



There is no single country on planet earth that developed on ‘tokenism’. Kenyans should rally behind the President and support the economic blueprint that he has been instrumental in implementing to help spur holistic economic growth in the country.



The much needed socio-economic development in Kenya would not come from partisan and selfish politicians whose only focus is 2022 elections. Time is rife for the political class across the divide to rise above parochial self-serving politics and support the government’s development agenda.



God bless Kenya



The writer is a Political Scientist and International Relations with Conflict Resolution Expert bias, an investigative Journalist and a Pan African based in Surrey London, the United Kingdom.

Twitter @Dr.David Matsanga