Capital News

World

DCI arrests 5 conmen impersonating NIS and military officers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – A day after two men were arrested for trying to extort an MP while impersonating as detectives, five others have been arrested.

The five were arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), while impersonating as officers from the National Intelligence Service, Military and Police.

DCI Director George Kinoti said they even had fake ID’s from the three organisations, a pair of handcuffs and a pocket phone.

These made them easily pass as genuine officers from the security agencies, enabling them to con members of the public while mostly going for prime soft targets.

“They will all face charges,”Kinoti said.

A statement from the DCI Headquarters named the conmen as Sharoq Afzal Shah, Jamal Hassan Ali, Fred Ngusare, Francis Saitabau and Junaid Mehmood Osman.

“Members of the public who may have fallen victim to the activities of such individuals are advised to visit DCI Lang’ata,” Kinoti said.

Police have also detained two motor vehicles the conmen were using and will be seeking to establish their ownership.

