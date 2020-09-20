Connect with us

One of the suspects arrested in Mombasa on September 19, 2020 over motor vehicle theft.

DCI arrests 4 suspects in motor vehicles theft syndicate in Nairobi and Mombasa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 – Four people accused of stealing motor vehicles in the coastal town of Mombasa and the capital Nairobi have been arrested./

Three of them are members of a criminal gang that has been posing as customers hiring vehicles, only to steal them.

“Three members of a criminal syndicate operating in the Coastal region that has been stealing hired cars after posing as genuine customers have been arrested,” George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said. They were arrested in Kilifi and Kajiado counties.

Kinoti said a vehicle stolen two months ago was recovered from the suspects.

The suspects had tampered with the car’s tracking system.

Also arrested is a suspect who was captured breaking into a parked car in Nyali in Mombasa.

The arrest comes after a viral video on social media earlier this week showed three men breaking into a car and stealing valuables.

“Following credible information from members of the public, a team of detectives lead by the CCIO Mombasa has arrested Boris Mutua Malai from his home in Kiembeni,” the DCI said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Police said they also recovered a vehicle used by the suspect to flee the scene.

“We are looking for the accomplices of this suspect because he is not working alone,” the DCI said.

