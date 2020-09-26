DCI agents nab 700kg Marijuana consignment valued at Sh4mn in Juja

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 — Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives in Juja confiscated 700 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa and arrested five suspects following a raid on a private residence in Juja.

Those arrested include the owner of the house and two persons who offered the agents a Sh689,000 bribe.

Detectives said they have kept the cash and the recovered Marijuana as exhibits, ahead of arraignment of the suspects on Monday.

“The bhang has a street value of Sh4 million,” a detective involved in the operation told Capital FM News, adding that one of the suspects is aged 18 years.

Detectives also found 23 Cannabis trees under cultivation with the compound.

Police have heightened the war on illegal drugs in the country, with the menace being linked to increased cases of depression and suicide.

A recent report by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) documents increased use of bhang among the youth in the country.

The report indicates, “about 14 percent, people aged 15 to 24 years, are actively using Marijuana or have experimented with using the drug.”

Attempts to have Marijuana legalised in Kenya have been opposed, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi vowing “it will not happen. We are a responsible government.”

“When you start using Marijuana when you are young, below the age of 18, chances of being addicted to it are higher than a person who started using it while they are older,” Wangui Mucara, the Clinical Director Nueva Esperanza Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre told Capital News.

Bhang, Mucara said “inhibits your thinking capacity and dilutes your brain. At some point in their lives, they may start getting the feeling of hopelessness and start becoming anti-social.”