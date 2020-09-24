Connect with us

The suspect identified as Oundo Silingi was heading to Dubai when he was nabbed by detectives following a stop order placed by the DCI headquarters/CFM

DCI agents arrest foreign trading finance broker in Sh10mn con syndicate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Thursday morning arrested a suspect involved in a Sh10 million fraud at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The suspect identified as Oundo Silingi was heading to Dubai when he was nabbed by detectives following a stop order placed by the DCI headquarters.

Silingi, the DCI said, obtained the money while acting as a director of Project Capital Solutions – a firm involved in financing and implementation of projects in the country.

The firm is linked to a parent organisation based in the United States.

Police said the suspect received the cash in the pretense of having the capacity to arrange for letters of credit, discounting of documents facility for suppliers and credit funding program.

“The suspect claimed he would also finance the supply of both the project and working capital under certain terms and conditions,” the DCI said.

He is set to have been charged in court with various offenses.

