COVID-19: National Assembly doubles permitted chamber sitting capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has reviewed upwards the number of MPs who can be accommodated in certain spaces in Parliament in line with COVID-19 distancing regulations.



In his communication to the House on Tuesday, Muturi said the Main Chamber shall now hold 112 MPs up from the current 60.



The number excludes the Speaker, the Clerk and four key officers facilitating the sitting of the House.



He said the review comes after the Ministry of Health inspected the facilities and recommended the seating capacity be reviewed further.

The permitted capacity of Committee Rooms in Continental House was adjusted to fifteen from ten persons.



In guidelines released in May and July, Muturi designated the two members’ lounges and the dining hall as waiting areas that will accommodate other MPs interested in participating in the proceedings with regulations at the time permitting only sixty members inside the chamber at any given time.

Under the regulations MPs were prohibited from changing seats or moving close to one another, the Speaker or the clerks for whatever reason.