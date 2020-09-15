Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
In his communication to the House on Tuesday, Muturi said the Main Chamber shall now hold 112 MPs up from the current 60/FILE

Corona Virus

COVID-19: National Assembly doubles permitted chamber sitting capacity

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has reviewed upwards the number of MPs who can be accommodated in certain spaces in Parliament in line with COVID-19 distancing regulations.

In his communication to the House on Tuesday, Muturi said the Main Chamber shall now hold 112 MPs up from the current 60.

The number excludes the Speaker, the Clerk and four key officers facilitating the sitting of the House.

He said the review comes after the Ministry of Health inspected the facilities and recommended the seating capacity be reviewed further.

The permitted capacity of Committee Rooms in Continental House was adjusted to fifteen from ten persons.

In guidelines released in May and July, Muturi designated the two members’ lounges and the dining hall as waiting areas that will accommodate other MPs interested in participating in the proceedings with regulations at the time permitting only sixty members inside the chamber at any given time.

Under the regulations MPs were prohibited from changing seats or moving close to one another, the Speaker or the clerks for whatever reason.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

COVID-19 death toll rises to 634 after 10 more virus-related fatalities

  NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 634 on Tuesday after ten more virus-related fatalities were reported within...

44 mins ago

County News

Governor sang petitions National Assembly to unveil TJRC report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has petitioned the National Assembly to compel the National Government to make public and implement...

1 hour ago

World

Netanyahu will not talk to Palestinians: opposition chief

Jerusalem, ZZZ, Sep 15 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “no intention” of discussing peace with the Palestinians, opposition leader Yair Lapid told...

2 hours ago

County News

President Kenyatta pledges Sh50bn to counties in intervention to seal formula deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged an additional Sh50bn to counties in the next financial year 2021/22 in a bid...

3 hours ago

County News

Kandara lawmaker challenges Badi’s listing in Cabinet without Parliament’s approval

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Kandara lawmaker Alice Wahome filed a petition at the Constitutional Division of the High Court on Tuesday challenging the...

4 hours ago

World

Trump dismisses climate concerns as he visits fire-ravaged western US

McClellan Park, United States, Sep 14 – President Donald Trump suggested global warming will reverse itself and dismissed climate change as a cause of...

4 hours ago

World

Former Ghosn aide Greg Kelly pleads not guilty as trial opens

Tokyo, Japan, Sep 15 – Greg Kelly, a former aide to ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to allegations of financial...

5 hours ago

County News

Governor Korane freed on Sh3.25mn cash bail, barred from accessing office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Garissa Governor Ali Korane has been freed on Sh3.25 million cash bail and barred from accessing office following his...

5 hours ago