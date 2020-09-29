COVID-19 death toll rises to 707, fatality rate 0.7pc shy of June average

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The health ministry reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday raising fatalities registered since April to 707.

The 24-hour death toll increased the nation’s case fatality rate to 1.8 per cent, 0.7 per cent shy of a 2.5 per cent average recorded in June.

The ministry also reported 210 new cases from 3,604 samples tested within 24 hours lapsing on Tuesday raising infections documented since March to 38,378.

A total of 59 patients recovered from the disease during the reporting period, 49 of whom were under home-based care.

Cumulative recoveries registered stood at 24,740.