Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health worker adjusts a mask on a colleague. Kenya's 24-hour death toll increased the nation’s case fatality rate to 1.8 per cent, 0.7 per cent shy of a 2.5 per cent average recorded in June/FILE

Capital Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to 707, fatality rate 0.7pc shy of June average

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The health ministry reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday raising fatalities registered since April to 707.

The 24-hour death toll increased the nation’s case fatality rate to 1.8 per cent, 0.7 per cent shy of a 2.5 per cent average recorded in June.

The ministry also reported 210 new cases from 3,604 samples tested within 24 hours lapsing on Tuesday raising infections documented since March to 38,378.

A total of 59 patients recovered from the disease during the reporting period, 49 of whom were under home-based care.

Cumulative recoveries registered stood at 24,740.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Acquitted Australian Cardinal Pell heading to Rome, says aide

Sydney, Australia, Sep 29 – Cardinal George Pell will return to Rome from Australia for the first time since being jailed — and then...

10 mins ago

Headlines

Thirdway seeks decree requiring Parliament dissolution within 21 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Thirdway Alliance Party filed a petition at the Constitutional Division of the High Court on Tuesday seeking a court...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

EACC to publish its findings on Sh10bn container clinics acquisition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was Tuesday set to release findings of its probe on the Special Portable...

4 hours ago

World

Tens of thousands flee wildfires roaring through California wine regions

Santa Rosa, United States, Sep 29 – Tens of thousands of Californians fled their homes in the Napa and Sonoma wine regions in the...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Time limitation on funerals reviewed to 2 hours, graveside rites restricted to 50

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Funeral services can now last for a maximum of two hours, up from an hour under reviewed burial protocols...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Congregational worship duration limit reviewed upwards to 2 hours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The duration of religious worship services was Tuesday doubled to two hours, a day after government permitted faith institutions...

5 hours ago

World

Amnesty suspends India work due to govt ‘witch hunt’

New Delhi, India, Sep 29 – Amnesty International said Tuesday it has suspended its Indian operations after its bank accounts were frozen in what...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Koinange, Gedi demand arrest of Ruto allies over NIIMS rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – Two lawmakers heading the House Administration and National Security Committee have asked the DCI to summon and investigate politicians...

5 hours ago