COVID-19 death toll rises to 659 as 9 more patients succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 659 on Tuesday after nine more virus-related fatalities were reported over a period of 24 hours.

The new figure reported by the Ministry of Health represented a 1.8 per cent fatality rate.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi who briefed the media on Tuesday noted the number of coronavirus cases reported in the country since March had risen to 37,218 after 139 cases were recorded out of 1,774 samples were analyzed.

Fourteen of the new patients were foreigners. The cases were distributed among 112 males and 22 females.

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases at 46 followed by Kisumu and Mombasa which registered forty-four and nine cases respectively over the same period.

Other cases were spread across Kajiado (9), Kericho(9), Kiambu(6), Laikipia (4) and Machakos (3). Nakuru, Garissa, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Makueni, Meru, Embu and Turkana each reported a single case.

In Nairobi, the highest number of cases were reported in Westlands (8), Kibra (4)and Lang’ata (4).

The ministry also reported 110 new recoveries bringing to 24,147, the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus since April 1 .

Fourty-nine of the recovered patients were under home based care while 152 were discharged from hospital.