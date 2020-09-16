COVID-19 death toll rises to 637 after 3 more fatalities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 637 on Wednesday after three more patients succumbed to the disease within a period of 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi also reported 92 new COVID-19 cases from 2,985 samples analyzed.

Mwangangi said all the cases were detected among Kenyans except four picked up from foreigners, and the total number of cases registered in the country since March stood at 36, 393.

The 92 included 64 males and 28 females, with the youngest being a two-year old and the oldest 75 years.

The cases were distributed across the counties of Nairobi (25), Mombasa (20), Nakuru (8), Garissa (7), Uasin Gishu (6), Kisumu (5), Turkana (4), Kiambu (4), Kakamega (3), Machakos (2), Kajiado (2), Busia (2), Nyeri (1), Kilifi (1), Taita Taveta (1) and Tana River (1).

Mwangangi revealed that 165 more patients had recovered from the disease, including 60 under the home-based care program and 105 discharged from various hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries to 23,529.