COVID-19 death toll rises to 634 after 10 more virus-related fatalities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 634 on Tuesday after ten more virus-related fatalities were reported within 24 hours.

The new figure reported by the Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi represents a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent.

Speaking during a regular COVID-19 media briefing Mwangangi also noted that the number of coronavirus cases reported in the country since March rose to 36,301 after 96 cases were recorded out of 3,270 samples analyzed within 24 hours.

The new patients included four foreigners and were distributed among seventy males and twenty-six females.

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases at 26 followed by Kisii (10), Busia (8), Mombasa (7), Uasin Gishu (7), Kisumu (7), Machakos (6), Kericho (5) and Kilifi (4).

Samburu , Nakuru , Kajiado and Kiambu registered two cases each while Bomet, Embu and Kakamega reported single cases.

The ministry also reported 121 new recoveries bringing to 23,364, the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus since April 1.

Cases cleared on Tuesday included ninety-seven under home-based care.