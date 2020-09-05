COVID-19 death toll nears 600 as 5 more fatalities reported

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Kenya’s coronavirus death toll neared 600 on Saturday after five more patients succumbed to the virus within a period of 24 hours.

The five additional deaths reported by the health ministry increased the national death toll to 594 representing a case fatality rate of 1.7 per cent.

The Ministry of Health also reported 136 new COVID-19 cases from 3,707 samples tested within a similar period raising cases documented since March to 35,020.

The new patients included two foreigners and are distributed among eighty-five males and fifty-one females. The youngest is an eight-month-old infant while the oldest is 75.

The cases are spread across Nairobi(35), Mombasa(25), Kajiado(11), Turkana(9), Kisumu(9), Migori(8), Nyandarua(7), Kilifi(7), Embu(6), Uasin Gishu (4), Busia(3) and Kisii (3).

Baringo, Kakamega, reported two cases each while Elgeyo Marakwet, Tharaka Nithi, Kiambu, Kitui and Trans Nzoia registered a single case each.

Lang’ata, Westlands, Kasarani, Makadara and Starehe have over the past month accounted for most of the cases in Nairobi county.

In Mombasa, most cases were reported in Changamwe, Mvita and Jomvu.

A total of ninety-nine patients recovered from the virus during the reporting period including sixty-four who were enlisted under home-based care.

The recovery of the ninety-nine patients increased recoveries registered since April to 21,158.