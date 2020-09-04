Connect with us

Businessman Chris Obure and Robert Ouko in court on August 24, 2020 over the killing of their friend Kevin Omwenga. /CFM.

Kenya

Court orders mental check on Obure and Ouko to face Omwenga murder charge

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – The High Court has ordered mental assessment on businessman Chris Obure and his bodyguard Robert Ouko before they can stand trial for the murder of Kevin Omwenga.

Justice James Wakiaga ordered the two be examined ahead of charges set for September 7.

They will be remanded at Kileleshwa Police Station.

The court rejected an application by the prosecution to hold them for a further seven days.

Police have been holding the two for the past two weeks as they investigate the incident in which Omwenga was killed in his house by Ouko using Obure’s gun, in what detectives linked to a deal gone sour.

The 28 old slain man has since been buried at his rural home in Kisii county.

Ouko is accused of shooting Omwenga, at his Kilimani apartment using Obure’s firearm. Both were arrested soon after the shooting.

Police said they are investigating reports that the killing may have been a result of a gold deal gone sour.

Ouko is reported to have told police that the shooting occurred accidentally as he got the firearm from Omwenga who had requested for it to ‘show-off’ after inviting a girlfriend to the house.

