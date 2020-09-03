Connect with us

Brookhouse Schools.

Kenya

Court orders Brookhouse parents to pay full virtual learning fees in landmark ruling

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3- The High Court has ordered Brookhouse School parents to pay full virtual learning fees for their children, in a landmark ruling that will set precedent in other schools.

The parents were seeking to have a 30 per cent waiver from the fee schedule issued to them.

The parents had moved to court to contest the school’s administration requirement that all parents must pay full fees.

The court said it has no mandate to order a reduction because “the market dictates the cost of a product or service.”

The parents however, scored in the Thursday ruling, after a judge ordered the school administration to allow the parents to form an association with teachers, known as the Parents Teachers Association (PTA).

And the school was also ordered to always obtain consent from parents in making key policy decisions at the interest of the school, parents and their children.

The court also ordered the parents to establish the association not later than 120 days from September 3.

“The petitioners cannot claim that they were frustrated by Brookhouse for over seven years and did nothing about it. On the other hand, the School has not shown why it has not complied with this statutory imperative. Be that as it may, it is now time for the School and the parents to establish a parents’ association as required by the law,” a section of the ruling reads.

The landmark ruling will certainly set precedent at a time several schools across the country are embroiled in a tussle with management over virtual learning fees following the closure since March, occasioned by COVID-19.

Last month, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Magoha said the government cannot compel private schools on the fees they should charge for virtual learning.

It still remains uncertain on when schools will be re-opened in Kenya despite low COVID-19 cases since last month, with projections of January next month as the earliest.

