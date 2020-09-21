Connect with us

Businessman Chris Obure and Robert Ouko in court on August 24, 2020 over the killing of Kevin Omwenga. /CFM.

Court frees 2 suspects in Kevin Omwenga’s murder trial on bail

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Businessman Chris Obure was on Monday released on a Sh2 million cash bail and two sureties of the same amount, after he was charged alongside his bodyguard Robert Bodo, with the murder of 28-year-old city dealer Kevin Omwenga. 

Bodo was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail of and two sureties of the same amount. 

Justice Jessie Lessit further prohibited them from handling firearms until the matter is heard and determined. They two were also directed not to interfere with witnesses lined up to testify in the case. 

They were also directed to deposit their travelling documents with the court. 

To secure there attendance of future court sessions, the suspects were required to file affidavits showing where they will reside during the trial. 

Omwenga was shot inside his Kilimani apartment on August 21.

Obure’s bodyguard admitted to shooting him albeit terming the incident as an ‘accident’.

An autopsy by the government pathologist however established that the deceased was shot from an elevated angle. The bullet went through the heart and the left lung.

Police said that the firearm that Ouko allegedly used in the shooting belonged to his boss, Obure.

Obure had sought to become a State witness, rather than an accused person, but the request was dismissed by Justice Mumbi Ngugi.

The judge said the application lacked merit.

Ouko and Obure, the main suspects in the murder of Omwenga, had been held in police custody since August 22.

