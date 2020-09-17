County assemblies to close down Sep 24 if revenue standoff persists

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17-All the 47 County Assemblies across the country have threatened to shut down on Thursday , if the revenue standoff which has seen disruption of services in the counties, will not have been resolved.

The Senate has failed to resolve the standoff for during ten scheduled sessions, leading to a directive by the Council of Governors to all counties to suspend services.

On Thursday, a twelve-member team set up to find a solution to the crisis said it had reached a deal and was expected to table its report in the House.

“If the Senate does not unlock this impasse, all the Members of County Assemblies across the country will mobilize their constituents across all the 1,450 Wards to commence the recall Senators for abdicating their constitutional duties,” the Counties Assemblies Forum said in a statement.

They urged Governors to negotiate with the Controller of Budget and the National Treasury, to be allowed to utilize local revenue at the source so as to ensure that the delivery of essential services, particularly the health sector is not hindered.

The Council of Governors on Wednesday directed county health facilities not to permit the admission of new inpatients, with only minimal outpatient services due to lack of resources.