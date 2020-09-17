Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
County Assemblies threatened to suspend services from September 24, 2020 if the revenue standoff persists.

County News

County assemblies to close down Sep 24 if revenue standoff persists

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17-All the 47 County Assemblies across the country have threatened to shut down on Thursday , if the revenue standoff which has seen disruption of services in the counties, will not have been resolved. 

The Senate has failed to resolve the standoff for during ten scheduled sessions, leading to a directive by the Council of Governors to all counties to suspend services.

On Thursday, a twelve-member team set up to find a solution to the crisis said it had reached a deal and was expected to table its report in the House.

“If the Senate does not unlock this impasse, all the Members of County Assemblies across the country will mobilize their constituents across all the 1,450 Wards to commence the recall Senators for abdicating their constitutional duties,” the Counties Assemblies Forum said in a statement.

They urged Governors to negotiate with the Controller of Budget and the National Treasury, to be allowed to utilize local revenue at the source so as to ensure that the delivery of essential services, particularly the health sector is not hindered. 

The Council of Governors on Wednesday directed county health facilities not to permit the admission of new inpatients, with only minimal outpatient services due to lack of resources.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

Panyako castigates Senate over stalled county revenue formula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17- The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) has castigated Senators for the continued crisis over a suitable revenue sharing formula,...

53 mins ago

World

WHO Europe warns of ‘alarming’ virus transmission rates

Copenhagen, Denmark, Sep 17 – The World Health Organization warned Thursday of “alarming rates of transmission” of Covid-19 across Europe and cautioned countries against...

1 hour ago

Kenya

DP Ruto asks Governors to reconsider decision to shut down counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17-Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Council of Governors to reconsider its decision to shut down counties, saying there were...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

183 new COVID-19 Cases recorded in Kenya as 5 more dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17- Kenya on Thursday recorded 183 cases of COVID-19, in a sustained decline of the cases in what is largely attributed...

1 hour ago

business

Ethiopian Coffee House Tomoca opens Flagship Store at Two Rivers Mall

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17- Ethiopian Coffee roasting company, Tomoca Coffee Kenya Limited has entered the Kenyan market after launching its first shop at the...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

16 Kenyan healthcare workers have died of COVID-19, govt says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Sixteen healthcare workers have so far succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya, with 945 others infected. The figures were released...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta launches Sh1.9bn locally assembled school desks project

President Kenyatta launches Shs 1.9bn locally assembled school desks project NAIROBI, 17th September 2020 (PSCU)—President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday launched the Shs 1.9 billion school...

2 hours ago

Kenya

We have a deal, Sakaja and Murkomen say of counties revenue standoff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17- A twelve-member Senate Committee set up to unlock the counties’ revenue-sharing formula standoff has reached consensus. Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula...

3 hours ago