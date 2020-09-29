Congregational worship duration limit reviewed upwards to 2 hours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The duration of religious worship services was Tuesday doubled to two hours, a day after government permitted faith institutions to allow a maximum of a third of their auditorium sitting capacity.

The reviewed guidelines released by President Uhuru Kenyatta during a national COVID-19 conference removed a maximum cap of 100 congregants per worship session.

The number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals was also doubled from an earlier cap of 100.

While issuing further guidance on congregational worship, Interfaith Council Chairperson Archbishop Anthony Muheria however urged vulnerable persons and those aged above 65 to avoid religious gatherings.

More to follow…