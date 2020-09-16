Connect with us

Corona Virus

CoG sends county employees on 14-day leave over budget hitch

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 –The Council of Governors (CoG) has directed all county employees to proceed on a fourteen-day leave with non-essential services suspended forthwith over budgetary constraints.

In an advisory dispatched to county chiefs on Wednesday, Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya attributed the decision to the stalemate over revenue sharing formula at the Senate.

He further said county health facilities will stop inpatient admissions with health workers in the facilities directed to provide “minimal outpatient services.”

Oparanya said the CoG will “in the meantime continue to push for the speedy release of county funds.”

Counties are yet to receive their equitable share of revenue for three months into the current Financial Year 2020/2021.

Oparanya said the delay in the release of funds has had serious implications in the general operations of county governments and payment of salaries to county staff.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday urged Senators to urgently resolve the revenue sharing impasse to avoid disruption of services in the counties, in a meeting which was also attended by ODM leader Raila Odinga and the Kakamega Governor Oparanya.

The President also said the government will endeavor to raise next financial year’s shareable revenue by Sh50 billion.

The Senate, after holding a Kamukunji on Tuesday, is expected to give the way forward next week.

