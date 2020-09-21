Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chief Justice David Maraga said Parliament’s failure to enact a law to operationalize the constitutional provision amount to an act of impunity/FILE

Headlines

CJ Maraga asks President Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament over unmet gender rule

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Chief Justice David Maraga on Monday asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament over the continued violation of the two thirds gender representation rule.

Maraga said Parliament’s failure to enact a law to operationalize the constitutional provision amount to an act of impunity.

The Chief Justice said he was in receipt of five petitions asking him to render the advice on dissolution of Parliament.

He said the petitions received between April 2019 and July 2020 had been consolidated into one.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

President Kenyatta commends progress made in South Sudan, Sudan peace processes

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has applauded President Salva Kiir and the people of South Sudan for the progress achieved in...

1 hour ago

World

Israel court: sex crimes suspect can be extradited to Australia

Jerusalem, ZZZ, Sep 21 – An Israeli court ruled Monday after years of legal wrangling that an ultra-Orthodox Jewish former school principal suspected of...

2 hours ago

World

Duo get life sentences in Bulgaria over 2012 Israeli bus bombing

Sofia, Bulgaria, Sep 21 – A Bulgarian court on Monday sentenced two Lebanese men in their absence to life in prison over a deadly...

2 hours ago

County News

Court frees 2 suspects in Kevin Omwenga’s murder trial on bail

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Businessman Chris Obure was on Monday released on a Sh2 million cash bail and two sureties of the same...

3 hours ago

World

Ten dead, up to 25 feared trapped in India building collapse

Bhiwandi, India, Sep 21 – Ten people were killed and up to 25 are feared trapped after a three-storey residential building collapsed before dawn...

3 hours ago

Politics

Biden calls Trump’s US Supreme Court push ‘abuse of power’

Philadelphia, United States, Sep 21 – White House hopeful Joe Biden on Sunday branded Donald Trump’s moves to fill a Supreme Court vacancy less...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Science-based tertiary institutions cleared to assess final year students

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday said all science-based final year university students will return to schools and...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

TSC orders teachers to report back to school by September 28

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on Monday ordered both primary and secondary school teachers to report back to learning...

5 hours ago