CJ Maraga asks President Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament over unmet gender rule

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Chief Justice David Maraga on Monday asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament over the continued violation of the two thirds gender representation rule.

Maraga said Parliament’s failure to enact a law to operationalize the constitutional provision amount to an act of impunity.

The Chief Justice said he was in receipt of five petitions asking him to render the advice on dissolution of Parliament.

He said the petitions received between April 2019 and July 2020 had been consolidated into one.