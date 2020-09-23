Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
resident Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video from Beijing to a high-level meeting in honor of the United Nations' 75th anniversary on Monday. [Photo/Xinhua]

World

China supports UN’s central global affairs role, rejects unilateralism

Published

BEIJING, China Sep 23 – China firmly supports the United Nations’ central role in global affairs and opposes any country acting like boss of the world, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remark in a video speech delivered at a high-level meeting in honor of the UN’s 75th anniversary.

“No country has the right to dominate global affairs, control the destiny of others or keep advantages in development all to itself,” Xi said.

Noting that the UN must stand firm for justice, Xi said that mutual respect and equality among all countries, big or small, is the foremost principle of the UN Charter.

No country should be allowed to do whatever it likes and be the hegemon or bully, Xi said. “Unilateralism is a dead end,” he said.

Xi pointed out that it is imperative that the representation and voice of developing countries be increased so that the UN is more balanced in reflecting the interests of the majority of countries in the world.

Big countries should lead by example in advocating and upholding the international rule of law and in honoring their commitments, Xi said.

International laws should not be distorted or used as a pretext to undermine other countries’ legitimate rights and interests or world peace and stability, he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Xi said that a Cold War mentality, ideological lines or a zero-sum game are no solution to a country’s own problems, still less an answer to mankind’s common challenges.

“What we need to do is to replace conflict with dialogue, coercion with consultation and zero-sum with win-win,” he said.

Xi called on UN members to focus on real action, rather than just talk, to put into practice the principle of multilateralism.

The UN should aim at problem-solving and move toward tangible outcomes as it advances security, development and human rights in parallel, he said.

Xi reaffirmed China’s commitment to following multilateralism, saying that the country will stay actively engaged in reforming and developing the global governance system.

Xi spoke highly of the role played by the UN in promoting peace and stability of the world since the organization’s establishment in 1945, with a great many countries having gained national independence and over 1 billion people having emerged from poverty since then.

Noting that problems facing the world are big and global challenges are on the increase, Xi said the problems can only be resolved through dialogue and cooperation.

“The understanding that we are all in the same boat is now the popular consensus in the global community,” he said.

China is a founding member of the UN and the only developing country that has a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. The theme of the high-level meeting is “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This article was first published by China Daily

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Saudi dissidents launch opposition party amid ‘repression’

London, United Kingdom, Sep 23 – A group of Saudi dissidents exiled in Britain, the US and elsewhere announced the launch of an opposition...

34 mins ago

Headlines

DP Ruto concedes to JP’s decision to withdraw from Msambweni mini poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday conceded to Jubilee Party’s decision not to field a candidate for upcoming Mswambweni...

8 hours ago

World

Navalny discharged from hospital, eyes full recovery

Berlin, Germany, Sep 23 – Leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who the West believes was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent, has been discharged...

9 hours ago

World

China Roots For Multilateralism As The Key To Global Development

BEIJING, China Sep 23 – Seventy-five years ago, tormented by the scourge of war that twice brought untold miseries to mankind, countries around the...

9 hours ago

Kenya

KNATCOM Chief Accountant Catherine Nyang’au charged with forgery

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – A former employee with the Kenya National Commission for UNESCO (KNATCOM) was on Wednesday charged with making a fake...

9 hours ago

County News

Former PS Sammy Kirui acquitted in Sh283mn cemetery land fraud as 2 jailed

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – Former Permanent Secretary for Local Goverment Sammy Kirui has been set free in Sh283 million cemetery land fraud case....

10 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 positivity rate recorded at 3.4pc as 130 cases reported

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate was registered at 3.4 per cent, the Ministry of Health having reported 130 new...

11 hours ago

County News

Jubilee drops out of Msambweni race amid jostling by Ruto-led faction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Jubilee Party announced the decision to pull out of the Mswambweni parliamentary by-election on Wednesday a week after calling upon its...

12 hours ago