Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A pro-China activist holds an effigy of President Donald Trump outside the US consulate in Hong Kong in May 2020 after he announced restrictions on Chinese students

World

China rips into Trump order revoking visas of 1,000 Chinese students

Published

A pro-China activist holds an effigy of President Donald Trump outside the US consulate in Hong Kong in May 2020 after he announced restrictions on Chinese students © AFP/File / ISAAC LAWRENCE

Beijing, China, Sep 9 – China accused Washington of “political persecution and racial discrimination” on Thursday, after the US confirmed it had revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students under an order by President Donald Trump that accused some of espionage.

Trump declared in May that some Chinese nationals officially in the United States for study have stolen intellectual property and helped modernise China’s military, as tensions between the two countries soar on multiple fronts.

China’s foreign ministry hit back Thursday, saying the US should “immediately stop using all kinds of pretexts to restrict and suppress Chinese students in the US for no reason.”

“This is outright political persecution and racial discrimination. It seriously violates the human rights of these Chinese students,” said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a press conference on Monday.

He said that China reserved the right to “further respond”.

The US State Department offered its first figures on the effects of Trump’s order on Wednesday, saying more than 1,000 visas from students and researchers had been revoked since it began implementing the proclamation on June 1.

“The high-risk graduate students and research scholars made ineligible under this proclamation represent a small subset of the total number of Chinese students and scholars coming to the United States,” a State Department spokeswoman said.

“We continue to welcome legitimate students and scholars from China who do not further the Chinese Communist Party’s goals of military dominance.”

The State Department declined to give details on whose visas have been revoked, citing privacy laws.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nearly 370,000 students from China were enrolled at US universities in 2018-19 — the most of any country — offering a lucrative source of income to institutions that are now facing growing pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Asian American activists have warned that Trump’s orders are creating a climate of suspicion on campuses, with students of Asian descent facing unfounded questions about their intentions.

But US officials say the number of espionage cases involving China has soared in recent years as part of a concerted effort by Beijing.

US officials accuse China of seeking to steal university research into Covid-19, a reason cited for the Trump administration’s closing China’s consulate in Houston in June.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

MPs to vet Political Parties Registrar Anne Nderitu next week

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – The National Assembly is next week set to conduct approval hearings for Registrar of Political Parties nominee Ann Nderitu....

27 mins ago

Headlines

President Kenyatta convenes full Cabinet meeting amid rising political tension

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned a full Cabinet meeting on Thursday morning at State House, Nairobi, ahead of a review...

2 hours ago

World

I can see loo: Tokyo park gets transparent toilets

TOKYO, Japan, Sep 10 – Spacious, clean, and almost completely see-through, an unusual new public toilet block has been built in a Tokyo park...

2 hours ago

World

New York to mark 9/11 anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic

New York, United States, Sep 10 – With crime on the rise, shops and apartments increasingly vacant and homeless people on the sidewalks, New...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Thirdway Alliance party ‘expels; Ekuru Aukot

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – In a dramatic turn of events, Thirdway Alliance Part has expelled its party leader Dr. Ekuru Aukot. The decision...

3 hours ago

World

Bell rings on new virus-era reality at Italy schools

Rome, Italy, Sep 10 – Millions of Italian pupils head back to the classroom next week after six months at home, confronting a new...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sonko to Badi: I’m not frustrating NMS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonk has dismissed claims by Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director-General Mohammed Badi that he has been frustrating...

3 hours ago

World

US cuts troops in Iraq on Trump pledge to stop ‘endless wars’

Washington, United States, Sep 9 – The US announced a sharp cut Wednesday to troop numbers in Iraq, as President Donald Trump seeks to...

13 hours ago