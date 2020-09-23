Connect with us

Capital News
A group loyal to Speaker Boaz Okoth however resisted Omamba’s attempt to preside over Assembly business seeing his reinstatement as a scheme to sidestep the substantive Speaker to impeach Obado/FILE/Migori County Assembly

County News

Chaos rock Migori Assembly as rival MCAs clash over Obado ouster

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 23 – A scuffle ensued in Migori County Assembly on Wednesday after rival ward representatives clashed over the planned tabling of an impeachment motion against Governor Okoth Obado.

A fist fight erupted after pro-Obado MCAs attempted to eject North Kanyamkago MCA George Omamba, an ODM-leaning member from the Speaker’s seat.

Omamba who served as the Deputy Speaker before his impeachment in May 2019 was reinstated on Monday following an order by the High Court.

A group loyal to Speaker Boaz Okoth however resisted Omamba’s attempt to preside over Assembly business seeing his reinstatement as a scheme to sidestep the substantive Speaker to impeach Obado.

During the scuffle a nominated female MCA had her hand broken and was taken to the hospital.

It took the intervention of police officers to quell the violence.

Omamba subsequently adjourned the Assembly without indicating whether he intended to reconvene members at 2.30 pm.

The notice of motion to impeach Governor Okoth Obado was to be tabled during the session on Wednesday ahead of debate on Thursday.

Speaker Okoth was reported to be in Nairobi.

